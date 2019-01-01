Liverpool Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule

The Reds pushed Manchester City right to the final game of the season last term and will be determined to go one step further this time around

return to the Premier League in 2019-20 as European champions and will be on a mission to claim the English crown after narrowly missing out last season.

Jurgen Klopp's side accumulated a remarkable 97 points in 2018-19, a haul which ordinarily might be enough to yield a title, but they found themselves up against a worthy rival in .

The Reds get their campaign under way in front of their own fans with a Friday evening encounter against recently promoted at Anfield to raise the curtain for the league. A clash away to follows, with at home in gameweek three.

They head to Old Trafford on October 19 for their first derby of the season against , with a re-run of the final against to come the week after. Klopp's side lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at Anfield on November 9.

The first Merseyside derby of the season is set to take place at Anfield on December 4, with hosting the return fixture at Goodison Park on March 14, 2020.

There could be a tricky run-in for the Reds, with Arsenal, and Newcastle among their final five matches of the season.

Liverpool's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.

Liverpool Premier League 2019-20 fixtures