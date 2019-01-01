Liverpool players ‘are all on fire’ - Klopp believes full-strength squad key to Premier League hopes

The Reds boss believes the return of multiple players to full fitness should provide the competition in the squad necessary to win the title

Jurgen Klopp believes his squad returning to full fitness will provide the extra competition necessary for to win the Premier League over .

The Reds are locked in a close title battle with the reigning champions, as the Anfield outfit hold a two-point advantage having played one extra game.

Liverpool have dealt with several injuries in the winter, losing Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold along the backline, as well as Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita for periods this season.

All of those players have returned to full training, as has Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has yet to feature for the first team since injuring his knee last season.

The return of all those names means playing time will not be easy to come by, even with the club competing on two fronts, but Klopp believes that intra-squad battle will provide them with the motivation necessary to keep ahead of Man City in the title race.

“The good thing is do I have to talk about motivation with the boys? Of course not,” Klopp told media. “They are all on fire.

“We had a big training squad yesterday. It means they are coming back fighting for minutes on the pitch. What you need [to win the title] is all there.”

Liverpool appeared to have a chance to put a stranglehold on the title race in early January, but a surge in Man City’s form combined with some untimely draws for Klopp's men have left the league up in the air.

There was talk of Liverpool struggling under the weight of the title race, but Klopp has denied such speculation.

However, he has laid out his advice to the squad, telling his Reds they must continue what they have done to reach this point and repeat that success throughout the remainder of the season.

“I don’t know the English word is, is it resilient? Being kind of stubborn, do the right things again and again and again. Dig in and stay in. That’s it,” Klopp said.

“You need to be stable and clear and not going nuts, not trying too hard, try it like we tried it all the time.

“The things you did that brought you here, you have to do it again and again and again. That’s it. You cannot change now, why should we? That’s our way and let's continue on that part.”

Liverpool face a crunch clash on Sunday as they host at Anfield.