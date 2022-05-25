Liverpool boss Klopp says Thiago has 'a good chance' of being fit for Champions League final against Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp says Thiago Alcantara has "a good chance" of being fit for Liverpool's Champions League final with Real Madrid.

The Spaniard suffered an Achilles injury in Sunday's Premier League win over Wolves, and was not part of an open training session at Kirkby on Wednesday.

However, Klopp later confirmed the 31-year-old was set to resume training on Thursday in what will be a huge boost to the Reds ahead of Saturday's clash in Paris.

What did Klopp say about Thiago's injury?

Asked at a media conference about the midfielder's fitness, Klopp was upbeat.

He told reporters: "I only just met him now inside. There's a good chance.

"He will be training this afternoon. He did some stuff this morning. It was not planned that he was doing this session with the players this morning, but it looks like he can be part of [team] training tomorrow. That would be really helpful!

"We hope he can. It is surprisingly good. After the [Wolves] game I was not really positive about it, but then we got that news overnight that it was not bad.

"So we will see. I can imagine everybody thinks now it is three days before the game and he is not training, but we just have to be sure that we do the right stuff in the right moment."

What about Fabinho and Joe Gomez?

There was more good news for Liverpool on the injury front, with both Fabinho and Joe Gomez taking part in training on Wednesday.

Fabinho has missed the Reds' last three games after picking a hamstring issue in the win at Aston Villa earlier this month, while Gomez was substituted at half-time of the win over Southampton a week later.

Both have responded well to treatment, and both will be fit for the Champions League final.

However, Divock Origi will miss out after suffering a muscle problem in training ahead of the Wolves game on Saturday.

