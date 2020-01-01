‘Liverpool have bought a lot of players, but Henderson still plays’ – Carragher hails Reds skipper

The former defender considers a midfield general to be “vital” to Jurgen Klopp’s cause and is predicting a victory over Manchester United on Sunday

Jordan Henderson remains “vital” to the cause, says Jamie Carragher, with the experienced midfielder retaining his place despite the Reds having “bought a lot of players in his position”.

In recent years, Jurgen Klopp has acquired the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Fabinho into Anfield.

Henderson has been rotated out at times, while also seeing his role tweaked, but he continues to fill the armband and see regular minutes.

Carragher is not surprised by that, with the international one of the most underrated players in the Premier League.

The Reds legend told Sky Sports of Henderson: “He's been vital. A lot of the time he has been questioned under Jurgen Klopp, should he get a regular game? Should he be captain? But all of these top managers keep picking him out.

“I've worked with him, so I'm well aware of Jordan's qualities and what he's like around the dressing room. For a manager, having him around the dressing room is gold dust, with the example he sets every day.

“Liverpool have bought a lot of players under Jurgen Klopp in his position, and he still plays. That just says it all about him.”

While Henderson is key for Liverpool on the field, Carragher admits that Klopp has been a revelation off it.

He added: “He is a special manager at this moment, I think him and Pep Guardiola are out there as the best two top managers in world football. And they look like they are going to dominate English football.”

Klopp will be looking to enhance his reputation on Sunday, while moving a step closer to the Premier League title, when Liverpool play host to arch-rivals Manchester United.

Article continues below

Carragher expects the Reds to prove too strong for their old adversaries, with there “a gulf between the two clubs” at present.

He added: “I think Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] is not quite as pragmatic as [Jose] Mourinho, so I don't see it being a shut-out kind of game, and I think the tactic for United will be very similar to what it was against in December, playing deep and trying to hit on the counter-attack. They were absolutely devastating that day, and if they produce a similar sort of performance, Liverpool could have major problems.

“But there is a gulf between the two clubs, and if Liverpool play anywhere near what they are capable of, they will come out on top.”