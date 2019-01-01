Liverpool forward Sadio Mane makes PFA Team of the Year
Liverpool star Sadio Mane has been named in the 2018-19 Professional Footballers Association [PFA] Team of the Year.
The Senegalese forward stars as the only African in the shortlist alongside three other Liverpool players - Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.
Mane has contributed immensely to Liverpool's hunt for their first Premier League title since 1990 with his searing pace and composure in front of goal.
With 18 top-flight goals this season, Mane is currently in his best scoring form in a single Premier League season.
He is a goal behind joint top scorers Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Salah in the English top-flight's scoring chart.
The Teranga Lions' star is also in contention for the PFA Player of the Year award with the winner set to be announced at a ceremony on Sunday.
🇧🇷 @edersonmoraes93
🏴 @trentaa98
🇳🇱 @VirgilvDijk
🇫🇷 @Laporte
🏴 @andrewrobertso5
🇫🇷 @paulpogba
🇧🇷 @fernandinho
🇵🇹 @BernardoCSilva
🏴 @sterling7
🇦🇷 @aguerosergiokun
🇸🇳 Sadio Mané pic.twitter.com/bSt1lsjmra
Full squad
Goalkeeper: Ederson [Manchester City]
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold [Liverpool], Aymeric Laporte [Manchester City], Virgil van Dijk [Liverpool], Andy Robertson [Liverpool]
Midfielders: Paul Pogba [Manchester United], Fernandinho [Manchester City], Bernardo Silva [Manchester City].
Forwards: Raheem Sterling [Manchester City], Sadio Mane [Liverpool], Sergio Aguero [Manchester City].