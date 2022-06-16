Liverpool fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details
Liverpool will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with an away clash against Fulham, marking the fourth successive campaign they have begun by facing a newly-promoted side.
Jurgen Klopp's side will then take on Crystal Palace at home before facing off against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
The Reds finished second in the Premier League last season, just one point behind champions Manchester City, and will be hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they look to usurp Pep Guardiola's team.
Editors' Picks
- Premier League 2022-23 fixtures: Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool & every team's schedule released
- Chelsea's best transfers of all time: From Hazard and Drogba to Zola and Lampard
- Antonio Nusa: The Norwegian Neymar set to cause chaos with Haaland & Co
- All completed Premier League transfers in summer 2022 - listed
GOAL brings you Liverpool's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.
Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 fixture list
Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.
|Date
|Kick-off time
|Fixture
|06/08/2022
|12:30
|Fulham v Liverpool
|13/08/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v Crystal Palace
|20/08/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v Liverpool
|27/08/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|31/08/2022
|20:00
|Liverpool v Newcastle United
|03/09/2022
|15:00
|Everton v Liverpool
|10/09/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v Wolverhampton
|17/09/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v Liverpool
|01/10/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v Brighton
|08/10/2022
|15:00
|Arsenal v Liverpool
|15/10/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v Manchester City
|19/10/2022
|20:00
|Liverpool v West Ham United
|22/10/2022
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
|29/10/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v Leeds United
|05/11/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
|12/11/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v Southampton
|26/12/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Liverpool
|31/12/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v Leicester City
|02/01/2023
|15:00
|Brentford v Liverpool
|14/01/2023
|15:00
|Brighton v Liverpool
|21/01/2023
|15:00
|Liverpool v Chelsea
|04/02/2023
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Liverpool
|11/02/2023
|15:00
|Liverpool v Everton
|18/02/2023
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Liverpool
|25/02/2023
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Liverpool
|04/03/2023
|15:00
|Liverpool v Manchester United
|11/03/2023
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool
|18/03/2023
|15:00
|Liverpool v Fulham
|01/04/2023
|15:00
|Manchester City v Liverpool
|08/04/2023
|15:00
|Liverpool v Arsenal
|15/04/2023
|15:00
|Leeds United v Liverpool
|22/04/2023
|15:00
|Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
|25/04/2023
|19:45
|West Ham United v Liverpool
|29/04/2023
|15:00
|Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
|06/05/2023
|15:00
|Liverpool v Brentford
|13/05/2023
|15:00
|Leicester City v Liverpool
|20/05/2023
|15:00
|Liverpool v Aston Villa
|28/05/2023
|16:00
|Southampton v Liverpool
When do Liverpool play Man City in 2022-23?
Last season's top two will again be the title favourites heading into 2022-23, meaning that their matches against one another are likely to be key in deciding who lifts the trophy in May.
They will meet for the first time on Saturday, October 15 at Anfield, with the return fixture at the Etihad Stadium coming late in the season, on Saturday, April 1.
Both games in 2021-22 finished in 2-2 draws.
When do Liverpool play Man Utd in 2022-23?
Liverpool had their way with Manchester United in 2021-22, beating the Red Devils by an aggregate score of 9-0 across their two Premier League fixtures.
United will get an early chance for revenge when they host the Merseysiders at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 20 in what is just the third game of the new season.
The return game at Anfield falls on Saturday, March 4.
When do Liverpool play Everton in 2022-23?
The Merseyside derby is always one of the most hotly-contested fixtures in a Premier League season, though the Reds have dominated proceedings in recent years.
The first clash between Everton and Liverpool in 2022-23 falls on Saturday, September 3 at Goodison Park, with the derby at Anfield set for Saturday, February 11.
Liverpool tickets: Prices & how to buy
Tickets for Liverpool Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.
Prices to buy tickets for Liverpool league matches do not vary, with prices varying from £37 to £59 depending on which part of the ground fans choose to sit in.
Liverpool season tickets for 2022-23 range in price from £869 to £685, with reductions available for senior citizens, junior citizens and disabled supporters.
You can find out more about buying tickets for Liverpool games on the official club website.