Liverpool coaching staff member Harrison Kingston leaves English champions for Morocco

After eight years with the English top-flight side, the Reds post-match analysis chief has left his job for a role with the Atlas Lions

Harrison Kingston has left reigning Premier League champions to take up a role with the Moroccan Football Federation.

Following his move from to Anfield in August 2012, Kingston became a member of the Reds’ coaching staff and subsequently became the club’s head of post-match analysis.

His job description was investigating performances of the Reds players, using mainly video. He was also an important channel between the data science department and manager Jurgen Klopp.

However, he has left after eight years in charge to become the North African nation’s Director of Performance Analysis and Framework.

“I had eight amazing years at Liverpool and have nothing but positive feelings towards the club and the people who work there. The experiences will live with me forever,” Kingston told Training Ground Guru.

Kingston’s move was reportedly triggered by Welshmen Osian Roberts who is the technical director of the national team, with his compatriot Adrian Tucker as head of goalkeeping.

Explaining his role to Liverpool great Steven Gerrard during his visit to Anfield in 2018, Kingston said: “We're a part of the decision-making process.

“Our job really is to provide enough help, support and evidence – both from a team perspective and individuals – for the coaching staff to ultimately make a decision.



“One of the best things about Jurgen and his staff is that they take this work and shorten it down into key messages to what the player can do to help them.”

Other backroom staff members who departed the Reds over the last two years, include Klopp's assistant Zeljko Buvac, physios Christopher Rohrbeck, Richie Partridge and Ruben Pons.

Performance manager Phil Jacobsen is also expected to leave at the end of the 2020-21 season.

This recruitment is expected to strengthen the Atlas Lions’ technical department as they hope to qualify for the 2022 in as well as the 2022 Fifa World Cup billed for .

The North Africans crashed out of the 2019 Afcon having bowed out to Benin Republic on penalties after the score stood at 1-1 after extra time. Morocco represented Africa at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, albeit, they crashed out of the group stages when up against , and .