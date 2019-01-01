Liverpool & Chelsea target Berge leaving January transfer door open

The highly-rated 21-year-old midfielder, who is currently on the books at Genk, has admitted that a move could be made if the right offer is tabled

Sander Berge, who has attracted interest from and , admits he could soon be on the move if “the right amount” is put on the table in upcoming transfer windows.

The 21-year-old midfielder has emerged as one of the top young talents in Europe.

Liverpool have been monitoring his progress at , while Goal revealed in November that Chelsea are ready to join the scramble for his signature.

Berge has sought to avoid being caught up in the speculation which has been raging around him, with his focus having been locked on domestic and matters in .

The Norway international is, however, now prepared to admit that his future could lie outside of his current surroundings.

He has no intention of pushing for a move in January, but concedes that his many suitors may look to force the issue with an exit door being left open.

Berge told Het Laatste Nieuws when quizzed on his plans: “Winter or summer, every transfer period there is a lot of speculation about my future.

“But at the moment, there's nothing concrete, and that's just the truth.

“Playing in the Champions League with Racing Genk was a dream come true for me, but it's not because that adventure is over that I absolutely want to leave now.

“If the right club comes forward and puts the right amount on the table for me then we can talk. Otherwise, I'll just stay with Racing Genk until the end of this season.”

Berge is approaching the final 18 months of his contract at Genk, so they may be prepared to cash in.

His agent has already admitted to fielding questions from a number of sides regarding the possible availability of his client, with giants another of those thought to be plotting an approach for a player who could aid their cause in the present while also boasting plenty of future potential.

It remains to be seen how a transfer saga will play out, but there is not long to wait now until the next opportunity for teams in Europe to bolster their respective ranks presents itself.