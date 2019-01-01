Liverpool celebrate Champions League victory with open-top bus parade

The Reds stars travelled through the city on a double-decker bus to toast their latest achievement with the club's supporters

celebrated their success with thousands of fans as they embarked on a parade through the city's streets on Sunday.

The Merseyside outfit claimed the Champions League title the previous night after goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi secured a 2-0 win over in the final in Madrid.

Winning the European crown for the first time in 14 years sent their supporters into jubilant celebrations as they welcomes the squad home.

They travelled down the streets of Liverpool in an open-top bus with the players waving the trophy from the top deck, while coach Jurgen Klopp sat on the corner of the bus with a beer between his legs counting Liverpool's six European titles in his hands with a smile.

Meanwhile, Georginio Wijnaldum avoided a scare when he dropped his phone while recording a video of the fans. He was relieved to get it back and see that it had survived despite the big drop.

The club's owner John Henry was also there, alongside chairman Tom Werner, to take in the celebration of their first Champions League success since Fenway Sports Group took over the club nine years ago.

"It's still working!"



Gini Wijnaldum has just dropped his phone off Liverpool's trophy parade bus pic.twitter.com/LqU6NOjHhD — Goal (@goal) June 2, 2019

Liverpool completed the success just a year after last reaching the final, when they lost 3-1 to .

This year's journey to the final began with a close finish in the group stage as the Anfield side finished second behind and level on points with , edging through to the knockout stage because of their superior goal record.

A 3-1 win at in the second- eg of their last-16 tie set up a quarter-final clash with , which Klopp's men sailed through 6-1 on aggregate.

They looked set to crash out after suffering a 3-0 hammering away to in the semi-final first leg, but they recovered in incredible fashion by scoring four at Anfield the following week.

But their victory against Spurs in Saturday's decider did not come without controversy, as the referee's decision to give a penalty for a Moussa Sissoko handball just a minute into the match created much debate among football fans.

Origi, though, would seal the game late on, sparking wild celebrations in Madrid and back home in Liverpool, where the party continued on Sunday.