Liverpool's Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal threatened by Reds' Covid outbreak

Thursday's meeting between Liverpool and Arsenal is under threat due to further suspected Covid-19 cases among the Reds' squad.

Liverpool were without manager Jurgen Klopp for their clash with Chelsea over the weekend due to a suspected positive test, while the club confirmed that three staff members and several players had tested positive.

And now the club's Carabao Cup clash with Arsenal is in doubt as the Reds continue to deal with several Covid-enforced absences.

What's happening?

Liverpool's Tuesday training session was cancelled due to the club's struggles with Coronavirus, although there has been no confirmation on the total amount of absences.

The Reds were without nine first-team players against Chelsea on Sunday, with only two, Andrew Robertson and Takumi Minamino, having any chance of returning against Arsenal.

Liverpool are also now without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, as all three have left to join up with their respective national teams for the African Cup of Nations.

Postponement request submitted

On Tuesday evening, the Reds confirmed that they have formally requested the match be postponed.

An official statement reads: “Liverpool Football Club can confirm an application has been submitted for the postponement of Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final, first-leg tie with Arsenal due to an escalating number of suspected positive COVID-19 cases and player availability.

“The Reds have formally requested to the EFL that the fixture is rescheduled after further suspected positive tests were registered among players and staff, allied to other factors impacting selection, including illness and injury.

“In response, the club halted preparations at the AXA Training Centre, meaning Tuesday’s first-team training session was cancelled.

“Among the considerations which led to today’s application to the EFL is the need for travelling supporters to be given as much notice as possible of any potential postponement.

“With no prospect of the current situation improving ahead of Thursday’s fixture and the potential for it to worsen, the club considers it both prudent and reasonable to ask for the fixture to be rescheduled.

“Liverpool FC will offer a further update on the application process, as well as the resumption of training, in due course.”

