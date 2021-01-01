Liverpool captain Henderson out for at least five weeks after undergoing surgery on groin problem

The Reds have confirmed that their club captain has been forced under the knife after picking up an untimely injury in the Merseyside derby

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is facing up to at least five weeks on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on the groin injury he suffered in a Merseyside derby date with Everton.

The Reds have said in a statement on the club’s official website: “Liverpool can confirm Jordan Henderson has undergone an operation on the injury he sustained during last weekend's Merseyside derby with Everton.

“The captain was withdrawn after half an hour of the Anfield fixture having picked up a groin issue that left him unable to continue.

“Following further assessment with the club’s medical team, Henderson has successfully had a corrective procedure carried out on the adductor injury. He will begin a rehabilitation programme immediately.

“No specific timescale is being placed upon his return; however, the 30-year-old is ruled out initially until after the March international break.

“Henderson’s recovery will be closely monitored by the club’s medical department and his progression during his rehab work will determine when he is able to resume full training.”

More to follow…