Liverpool boss Klopp excited for Champions League rematch against Real Madrid after 2018 final loss

The Reds will have the chance for revenge after falling at the last hurdle three years ago

Jurgen Klopp has said the chance to face Real Madrid in the Champions League again will be "exciting" after his Liverpool side drew the Blancos in the quarter-finals.

Liverpool fell 3-1 to Real Madrid in the 2018 final, which featured a number of memorable incidents involving Sergio Ramos, Mohamed Salah, Loris Karius and Gareth Bale.

The Reds did win the competition the following season and are now on a mission to make it two European titles in three years.

What was said?

"It’s exciting, exciting," Reds head coach Klopp said of the draw. "It’s obviously a tough draw but I am fine with it because if you look at all the other teams you think, ‘Oh my god’ because they are all strong and all have quality, that’s clear. I am really looking forward to the games.

“It’s only just over two years ago that we faced them and it was a tough night for us, so to get the chance to play them again is cool.

“With Liverpool now we only faced them once, that’s OK. But, yes, it’s always tough. I think it’s the first time I faced them when Cristiano [Ronaldo] is not there; probably maybe the first time since [Gareth] Bale is not there.

"But obviously [Sergio] Ramos is still there, [Raphael] Varane still there, [Toni] Kroos still there, [Luka] Modric still there, Casemiro still there, [Dani] Carvajal still there, [Karim] Benzema still there.

“And a few young prospects, proper players on top of that. Again, I’m really looking forward to it.”

What happened in 2018?

The Champions League final in Kyiv featured a host of memorable incidents, starting when Ramos wrestled Liverpool star Salah to the ground in the first half.

Ramos escaped punishment but Salah was forced off the pitch with a dislocated shoulder, a huge blow to his team.

Karius made two major errors on the night directly resulting in Madrid goals. First, Karim Benzema blocked one of his throws and saw the ball go straight in, and then Karius fumbled a late Bale strike from distance into the net.

In between those two errors, Bale also scored a memorable winner with a breathtaking bicycle kick.

Who else was drawn together?

Manchester City will take on Borussia Dortmund in another last-eight tie, while Chelsea must try and navigate a route past surprise package Porto.

There will also be a rematch between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain – the two finalists from 2020.

