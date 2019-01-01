Liverpool boss Klopp admits to being a fan of Barcelona, Tottenham & Man City

The German coach enjoys watching domestic and European rivals in action, with a close eye also kept on former clubs Borussia Dortmund and Mainz

manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted to being a fan of , and , while also following the exploits of his former clubs.

The Reds boss is fully committed to a position at Anfield that has him chasing down Premier League and Champions League honours.

It is, however, important for him to keep track across the exploits of others.

As a football supporter, the German enjoys catching domestic and European rivals in action.

Asked by DAZN to name the sides that he goes out of his way to watch, Klopp said: “Whenever I have time I like to watch Dortmund because I'm still connected with them.

“Furthermore there are three teams: Man City, Barcelona and Tottenham. I always like to watch them.

“[Werder] Bremen I like to watch as well, but also - with them I'm still connected too. I also think it's impressive the way they play under Sandro Schwarz.”

Having kept a close eye on Barcelona over recent years, Klopp is now preparing for a first competitive meeting with the Liga giants in the semi-finals of the .

He said of that challenge: “I have played against many times, but never in Barcelona.

“You want to see what is possible. The cool thing about Barcelona is you're never a favourite.

“To deal with the challenge, perhaps to do things differently to others, that is appealing, even if I have not made any concrete plans yet.”

Liverpool are one of four Premier League sides to have reached the last four in European competition this season, with Spurs competing alongside them in the Champions League while and chase down honours.

Quizzed on whether English football can now be considered the strongest on the continent, Klopp said: “A few big clubs are currently making big changes.

“Real [Madrid] have sold Cristiano [Ronaldo], are making changes too. That's going to be the same with other clubs in the near future.

“In , the top four have a very good age structure. And, of course, there are a few other reasons why there are a lot of good footballers around here in England.

“English football is good, the national team too, the top six are all very good - but that's never a guarantee for the future.”