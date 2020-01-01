‘Liverpool are so grateful to have Henderson’ – Recognition of Reds skipper pleases Gomez

The England international defender is delighted to see a colleague for club and country being showered with praise for efforts on and off the field

are “so grateful” to have Jordan Henderson as their “leader”, says Joe Gomez, with everyone at Anfield delighted to see the club’s captain getting the recognition he deserves.

The international midfielder has not always been showered with praise, with questions often asked of his value with club and country.

Henderson has, however, become a key component in Jurgen Klopp’s well-oiled Anfield machine, allowing him to get his hands on and World Club Cup crowns.

More teams

The Premier League title should be the next piece of silverware raised by the Reds skipper, with Liverpool requiring just two wins to get over that line whenever action resumes.

Henderson, who was named England’s Player of the Year for 2019, can also be expected to come into contention for prestigious individual prizes – given his exploits on and off the field.

Gomez feels such plaudits are long overdue, but is pleased to see a domestic and international colleague getting the respect from further afield that he has always been shown on Merseyside.

The Reds defender told Liverpool’s official website of man who organised the ‘Players Together’ charity campaign during the coronavirus pandemic: “So much credit has got to be given to Hendo.

“Hopefully within the last few months and seasons he has started to get the recognition he deserves.

“He is an unbelievable person for me. I’m blessed to have had a captain like him over the last five years, [he’s] just been the most approachable person possible and been such a leader in different ways, on and off the pitch.

Article continues below

“He has taken massive responsibility on in these last few months and it’s been nice in a different way, I think.

“You see the leader on the pitch, the person that leads by example, but I think off it some of the things he has done and organised have been massive – not just for him, and bigger than this club, [it] has united organisations, the Premier League. As footballers, it has given us the platform to come across in the right way and do our bit.

“Hendo will hopefully continue to get the recognition he deserves because I think here, among us as a club, we’re so grateful to have him as our leader.”