Live Blog

UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Lyon vs Juventus and more in UWCL last 32 action

Keep up to date with all the last 32 matches including Lyon vs Juventus and Atletico Madrid vs Servette

Updated
Comments()
Lina Hurtig Juventus women
Getty

MISS: Lyon miss on an open net

2020-12-15T18:19:58Z

Delphine Cascarino did brilliantly to beat the Juventus defender down the line and floated a ball for Nikita Parris at the far post. The English striker headed the ball just off frame on an empty net in the 15th minute.

Lyon are controlling the tempo and are looking danergously close to opening the score.

MISS: Parris fires over

2020-12-15T18:10:11Z

Nikita Parris gets the first clear chance of the night for Lyon after a rapid counter attack off a Juventus corner. 

The striker got the ball at the top of the box, but fires well off frame. 

The match is lively with both sides looking for an early lead.

Still 0-0 eight minutes into the match.

KO: Lyon vs Juventus

2020-12-15T18:00:28Z

aaaaand we're off in Lyon for the second leg between the French and Italian champions.

Last week Juventus lead Lyon twice in the match, but weren't able to hold on to the score. 

Let's see how close they get to knocking Lyon out tonight. 

Juventus line-up 🇮🇹

2020-12-15T17:59:59Z

Just two changes to the Italian line-up from last week's 2-3 loss at home to Lyon.

Doris Bacic is in net instead of Laura Giuliani who is out injured. Barbara Bonansea is also not featured in the starting XI, in her place Cecilia Salvai starts in the defensive line and Lisa Boattin moves into the centre midfield.

Lyon line-up 🇫🇷

2020-12-15T17:53:49Z

Two changes to last week's line-up in Turin. Wendie Renard isn't in the starting XI today, in her place is Saki Kumagai. The usual centre midfielder is dropping into the defensive line for the Lyon captain. Amandine Henry is filling in the gap in the middle left by the Japanese. 

Lyon stay in their classic 4-3-3 formation:

We're back for more UWCL action 🏆

2020-12-15T17:45:56Z

Good evening everyone and welcome to another week of UWCL round of 32 matches! 

15 minutes until KO of Lyon vs Juventus, let's look at the line-ups.