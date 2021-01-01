UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Lyon vs Brondby in UWCL round of 16 action

In case you missed it!
Here is a quick recap of yesterday's round of 16 action:
FC Barcelona 4-0 Fortuna Hjorring
Manchester City 3-0 ACF Fiorentina
Rosengard 2-2 St. Polten
VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 LSK Kvinner
Chelsea 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Second legs to be played next Wednesday (10/3) and Thursday (11/3)
With the exception of PSG vs Sparta Praha that is being played on Tuesday (9/3) and Wednesday (17/3)
Brondby line-up 🟡
The Danish side is standing down against the UWCL champions coming out with a 4-4-2 formation.
En time til start her i Lyon, og cheftræner Per Nielsen har valgt følgende 11 til startopstillingen 💛💙— Brøndby IF Women (@Brondbywomen) March 4, 2021
Se med kl. 16.00 på TV3 Max og Viaplay#brøndby pic.twitter.com/2SbJ8ANc4g
Lyon starting XI 🔴🔵
USWNT rising-star, Catarina Macario, is making her UWCL debut leading Lyon's attack against Brondby.
Le XI de départ lyonnais pour affronter @Brondbywomen ! 👊🔴🔵#OLBIF pic.twitter.com/s17k2pvCde— OL Féminin (@OLfeminin) March 4, 2021
BIIK Kazygurt 1-6 Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich take a five goal advantage back to Germany after a comfortable win this morning.
Five different names on the scoresheet, including 19-year-old debutant Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir who scored with just two minutes on the pitch.
⚽️⚽️ Linda Dallmann
⚽️ Hanna Glas
⚽️ Lineth Beerensteyn
⚽️ Lea Schuller
⚽️ Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir
Welcome back for another UWCL day!
Today's live blog focus is Lyon vs Brondby with KO at the top of the hour!
But first, we have a recap of this morning's fixture between BIIK Kazygurt and Bayern Munich