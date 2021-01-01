Live Blog

UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Chelsea, Lyon, Barcelona and more in UWCL round of 16 action

Keep up to date with all the last 16 matches including Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea, Brondby vs Lyon, Fortuna Hjorring vs Barcelona and more.

Updated
Amandine Henry Lyon Sam Kerr Chelsea women split
Atletico looking for that early goal

2021-03-10T12:41:57Z

Chelsea are being put on the backfoot from the start. 

The opening 10 minutes of the match have been possessed by Atletico who are looking to establish the rhythm of the match.

Chelsea have not been able to have their usual consistent possession as of yet. 

Lyon take on Brondby in 25 minutes

2021-03-10T12:31:44Z

We have our second match of the afternoon shortly after our first KO.

No split screens necessary, keep up to date with all fixtures in one place...here on Goal.

Lyon have heavily rotated their squad after last week's marginal 2-0 win against Brondby. 

KO: Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

2021-03-10T12:31:38Z

Will Atletico be able to bounce back from 2-0 down against a strong Chelsea attack??

Let's see!

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea KO in under 10 minutes

2021-03-10T12:21:31Z

We have the first match of the afternoon around the corner!

Chelsea have not held back in their attack with Pernille Harder, Sam Kerr, Bethany England and Fran Kirby all starting 🤯

Atleti have gone with Toni Duggan, Ludmila da Silva and Ajara Nchout to try and comeback from a two goal deficit. 

Due to travel restrictions, the match is being played in Monzo, Italy this afternoon. 

Get comfortable, this should be a good one!

UWCL round of 16 is back!

2021-03-10T12:16:52Z

Hello everyone!

We are back for more UWCL round of 16 action and plenty of fixtures to watch today. 

Here are all of today's fixtures and aggregate scores after last week's first legs: