UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City and more in UWCL round of 16 action

KO in Barcelona!
Here we go, the round of 16 has officialy kicked off.
Let's see how the first match of the afternoon goes 👀
Some reading to kill time until KO!
Manchester City will face Fiorentina later today.
They have not gotten past the round of 16 since 2018, but with heavy recruitment this year could they go all the way?
Fortuna Hjorring's plan to stop Barcelona
The Danish side will start with a deep block of 5 defenders and 4 midfielders right in front in attempt to stop Barcelona's attacking threat.
Will it work?
KO in just 20 minutes.
Barca's starting XI
A tough 11 for Fortuna to break down with a midfield trio featuring Alexia Putellas, Patri Guijarro and Aitana Bonmati.
Leading the front three is Caroline Graham Hansen, Jenni Hermoso and Mariona. 🔥
UWCL is back!!
Welcome back to Goal for our Women's Champions League rounud of 16 live blog!
Plenty of action to follow today:
FC Barcelona vs Fortuna Hjorring
Manchester City vs ACF Fiorentina
FC Rosengard vs St. Polten
VfL Wolfsburg vs LSK Kvinner
and last but not least...
Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid