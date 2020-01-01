UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Bayern Munich, PSG and more in UWCL last 32 action

Signing off, see you next week for more UWCL matches
That concludes today's UWCL live blog, thank you for following along.
It's been two days of goals galore and next week can only get better with teams looking to fight back.
Remember the second legs are being played over three days, from December 15-17 with most of the action happening on the 16th.
See you then 👋🏽
PSG debuts
Three players debuted for PSG tonight in their win against Gornik Leczna.
Jade Le Guilly (18), Hawa Sangare (18) and Oceane Hurtre (16)
Hawa Sangaré
Océane Hurtre
Soir de premières pour 3️⃣ Titis !
Next week's UWCL action
The second leg of round of 32 begins on December 15 with two fixtures:
Lyon vs Juventus in 🇫🇷 at 18:00 GMT
Atletico Madrid vs Servette in 🇪🇸 at 19:30 GMT
Recap of today's UWCL action 🏆
🇮🇹 Fiorentina 2-2 Slavia Praha 🇨🇿
🇵🇱 Gornik Leczna 0-2 PSG 🇫🇷
🇳🇱 Ajax 1-3 Bayern Munich 🇩🇪
🇳🇴 Valerenga vs Brondby 🇩🇰 - postponed
FINAL: Ajax 1-3 Bayern Munich
Bayern dominted the match in attack, but Ajax didn't make it easy for their visitors to get any advantage. The Dutch played the match with five players in their back line and Bayern weren't able to break the deadlock until the 57th minute through an Ajax own goal.
Ajax scored their first of the night in the 79th minute, but Bayern buried the match seven minutes later with their third of the night.
The second leg will be played in Munich on December 16.
Bayern scores their third of the night!
Simone Laudehr smashes on an open net to just about secure Bayern's win in Amsterdam.
Just a few more minutes until the final whistle.
Ajax back in the game ❌❌❌
Jonna van de Velde puts Ajax back in the game in the 79th minute.
A poor clearance from Bayern's defence left the ball bouncing at the top of the box for the teenager to lob the German keeper.
Sydney Lohmann doubles Bayern's lead!
The young German midfielder created the goal by herself.
After regaining posession at the half way line, Lohmann dribbled all the way to the top of the box and managed to slip the ball in the far post past Kop's fingertips.
Bayern up 2-0 in the 70th minute.
TOR: Bayern in the lead! 🔴
An own goal from Ajax's Kay-Lee de Sanders puts Bayern in the lead in the 57th minute.
Lea Schuller got a touch to the ball from a cross and tried to put it past Kop, but was off target. De Sanders got caught running towards the net and guided the ball into the back of her own goal.
Second half under way in the Netherlands
Bayern off to a quick start in their search for the opening goal, putting the Dutch on their backfoot.
Ajax look calm up against the German giants, keeping their compact defensive shape and looking to counter.
FINAL: Gornik Leczna 0-2 PSG
The Polish side weren't able to get back into the game in the second half and PSG leave with two away goals.
These two sides will face off again next week in Paris on Decemeber 16.
BREAK ⏸️ : Ajax 0-0 Bayern
Goalless at the break in the Netherlands.
Bayern have been close to breaking the deadlock, but Ajax are holding them off well.
It doesn't look like this match will end without goals, keep an eye out for the second half.
PSG substitution in hopes to widen the gap
Hawa Sangare comes on for Jordyn Huitema in the 75th minute for her first PSG appearance.
Both sides have failed to score in the second half. The match remains 2-0 to PSG with 10 minutes to go.
Edwin van der Sar looks on from the stands
The ex-Ajax player, now chief executive looks on from the stands at Ajax giving Bayern a competition.
The Dutch are managing to hold of Bayern well, but the Germans haven't made it easy for Ajax to find a steady rhythm in the match.
HUGE save from Lize Kop 🚫
The Dutch keeper makes a spuberb save to deny Marina Hegering from close range.
Ajax vs Bayern remains 0-0 in the 23rd minute.
Cancelled: Valerenga vs Brondby
Second half under way at Gornik Leczna vs PSG
No changes seen from either side at half time.
Let's see if PSG can extend their lead or if Gornik Leczna manage to get back into the game.
Ajax vs Bayern KO
Aaaaand we're off in Amsterdam. ❌❌❌
It's still goalless 10 minutes in, both teams still finding their rhythm.
Fiorentina vs Slavia Praha highlights
Today's first match ended with Fiorentina vs Slavia Praha staying levelled at 2-2 after a 79th minute equaliser from the Italians.
You can watch match highlights here:
BREAK ⏸️ : Gornik Leczna 0-2 PSG
PSG dominate the first half and find themselves with a two goal advantage at the break.
The Polish side are doing well to keep PSG's attack at bay, but have only managed one shot on goal to the French's eight.
PSG are forced to an early substitution
Perle Morroni is forced off through injury in the 35th minute.
Jade Le Guilly comes on for the left-back and makes her PSG debut.
Bayern Munich team news 🔥
The Germans put out a strong team to face Ajax:
PSG double their lead!
Sandy Baltimore heads home a Diani cross to double the French lead in Leczna.
Where players stopped to attend Huitema who got hit in the face with the ball, Diani chased the ball to the touchline to float a ball over to Baltimore.
Ajax line-up is out!
The Dutch take on Bayern Munich at the top of the hour and here's how they line-up:
Huitema puts PSG ahead 🇨🇦
The Polish keeper spills a low and hard cross from Kadidiatou Diani into the penalty area and Huitema pounces to put PSG ahead in the 17th minute.
Don't write off Gornik Leczna just yet though.
Just how important is Marie-Antoinette Katoto to PSG?
Not many understood why the French striker was left out of the 2019 World Cup squad after finishing Ligue 1's top goalscorer.
Katoto shrugged off the unfortunate omission and has been in top form since, close to reaching a milestone.
Read more about the stiker on Benjamin Quarez's article here.
Gornik Leczna line-up with a solid block to hold off the French
The Polish champions start the match with a 4-4-1-1 formation in hopes to get a result against PSG at home.
With snow on the pitch, that might be enough to throw the French off their game and give Gornik Leczna a slight home advantage.
PSG line-up to face Gornik Leczna
The French side leave their star player, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, on the bench and Canadian striker, Jordyn Huitema, is leading the front line in a 4-2-3-1 formation.
UWCL live blog begins
Good afternoon everyone, we're back for more UWCL action!
Already four goals in the first match of the day, Fiorentina vs Slavia Praha finished 2-2.
Gornik Leczna vs Paris Saint-Germain is off, let's have a look at the line-ups.