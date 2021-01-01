Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lewandowski an option for PSG

Brown leaves Celtic
Scott Brown played his final game for Celtic, bringing the curtain down on a 14-year Parkhead career in a 0-0 draw with Hibernian.
Sevilla to listen to Munir offers
Sevilla will listen to offers for Munir El Haddadi this summer, reports AS.
The Moroccan has played 36 times for Sevilla this season, but the majority of those appearances have been as a substitute.
Sevilla would likely demand around €10 million (£9m/$12m) for the 25-year-old.
PSG cast eyes over Lewandowski (L'Equipe)
The striker is considering his options
Robert Lewandowski has emerged on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain, should he elect to leave Bayern Munich.
Bayern have already said it is unthinkable that they would consider selling their superstar striker, but L’Equipe claims PSG are making plans should they lose Kylian Mbappe.
The French outlet says PSG would need to make a splash if Mbappe were to depart, and Lewandowski would be the superstar addition who could offset the loss.
United's Pogba contract warning (Mirror)
The Red Devils are dealing with tight finances
Manchester United will “not be held to ransom” over Paul Pogba’s new contract.
After a huge uptick in performance levels from Pogba, United are keen to tie the midfielder to a new deal.
Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola is aware of the value of his client, and is reportedly looking for a deal in the region of £400,000 a week - but the Mirror claims United have said finances are tight and will not sanction any agreement they deem excessive.
Allardyce advice for Maitland-Niles
Sam Allardyce has told Ainsley Maitland-Niles not to be stubborn and to take on any role asked of him by Arsenal.
Maitland-Niles has impressed in his preferred midfield position while on loan at West Brom, but that is a competitive pond at Arsenal.
The youngster has been deployed as a full-back for Arsenal, and Allardyce feels he should swallow his pride and play in any role he is asked to by Mikel Arteta.
“Arsenal have got many talented midfield players,” Allardyce told the Mirror. "I can see why it’s been difficult for him. It’s very competitive in there.
“That’s why he’s been played more as a full-back. If I were him, I’d play wherever the manager picked me - and I’d never turn it down because if you are able to play in a number of positions, then you are going to get more games than if you had one position and one position only.”