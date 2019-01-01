Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sancho to leave Dortmund for new challenge

But the forward will play on until a least the next World Cup

Luis Suarez believes he could be replaced at soon, but believes he has what it takes to play in the 2022 World Cup.

The Uruguayan turns 33 in January and is convinced he will be at the tournament in in two-year's time, but won't be playing for Barcelona by that time.

Speaking to Ovacion, Suarez said "If the club is looking for, or wish to bring in another number nine, it would not be strange, it is the reality of football.

"A time will arrive when my age will not allow me to play at the level Barcelona require, but while I can, and while I have the strength to compete, I will."