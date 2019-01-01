Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG insist on Vinicius Jr. in Neymar deal

Leicester striker has Dijon interest
Ligue 1 side Dijon are interested in Leicester City midfielder/striker Fousseni Diabate, reports le10sport.
Diabate, who spent the second half of last season on loan in Turkey with Sivasspor, is looking for a place to revive his career.
Talks are underway and Dijon would be interested in a loan, possibly with a purchase option included.
Garcia fighting to save Watford job
Javi Garcia is fighting to save his job at Watford, with the manager potentially facing the sack if the Hornets don't win against Newcastle, reports the Telegraph.
Garcia signed a new contract with the club after last season, but the Hornets' terrible form to start the season has left his position in jeporady.
Even if Watford beat Newcastle, Garcia's position is set to be evaluated during the October international break, giving him six games to show improvement.
Chelsea to offer Abraham a new contract
Chelsea are ready to offer striker Tammy Abraham a new contract that will more than double his wages, according to the Telegraph.
The striker, who netted his first two Premier League goals with the Blues against Norwich, would see his wages bumped up to around £100,000-per-week.
The deal would also allow Chelsea extend Abraham for an additional two years, with his current contract set to expire in 2022.
PSG insist on Vinicius in Neymar deal
Real Madrid have been told the teenage Brazilian is required
Paris Saint-Germain have insisted on Vinicius Jr. being included in any Real Madrid deal for Neymar, and will not do a deal without him, reports AS.
The Ligue 1 champions have been interested in Vinicius for some time, even prior to the arrival of Leonardo as sporting director
PSG have asked for the teenage Brazilian three times, and were rejected and Real Madrid are unwilling to include him at the moment.
Barcelona ready to let Rakitic leave
Ivan Rakitic has been deemed surplus to requirements at Barcelona, AS reports.
The 31-year-old midfielder was left on the bench for the entirety of his side's 5-2 win over Real Betis on Sunday and was limited to just 45 minutes the previous week.
He still has two years left on his contract with the Spanish champions, but Barca have decided they would be willing to let him leave this summer if a bid came in for him.
Leverkusen confirm Bayern approach for Havertz
Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed Bayern Munich were among the clubs to enquire about Kai Havertz's availability this summer.
The German champions have been heavily linked with the 20-year-old in recent months, with reports in June claiming they had made a €90 million (£82m/$100m) offer for him.
Meanwhile, he has reportedly caught the eye of Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United as well.
And Voller has revealed that he received several calls about the Germany international throughout the summer transfer window, including one from Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.Read the full story on Goal
Cucho joins Mallorca on loan after new Watford contract
Watford have confirmed that Cucho Hernandez has joined Mallorca on a season-long loan.
The 20-year-old striker spent last season on loan at Huesca but will return to Spain this term, even though he just extended his contract with Watford.
🚨 NEW CONTRACT 🚨
@cucho1099 has signed a new deal with the Hornets & will now spend the 2019/20 season on loan at @RCD_Mallorca 🇪🇸— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 26, 2019
Werder Bremen bid for Swansea star Ayew
Werder Bremen are interested in Swansea star Andre Ayew, according to Football Ghana.
The 29-year-old striker spent last season on loan at Fenerbahce and returned to Wales this season, though he has been linked with a move away from the Championship.
While Werder Bremen lead the race, Sampdoria are also interested, but his £80,000 per week wages could ruin his chances of a permanent switch.
Correa misses Atletico training as AC Milan move nears
Angel Correa is close to finalising a move to AC Milan, AS reports.
The Italian side have sent director Zvonimir Boban to Spain to meet with representatives of Atletico Madrid and work out a deal, expected to be around €42 million (£38m/$47m).
And the deal looks set to go through as Correa was absent from training on Monday with a move expected to be confirmed on Tuesday.
Dost completes €7m move to Eintracht Frankfurt
Dutch striker Bas Dost has completed a reported €7 million (£6m/$8m) transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt from Sporting Lisbon on Monday.
The experienced forward has signed a three-year contract with the Bundesliga outfit, bringing to an end his prolific spell in the Primeira Liga.
Dost scored 81 goals in 103 appearances for Sporting across all competitions, establishing him as one of the most deadly players in European football.
Read the full story on Goal.
Juventus interested in PSG's Nsoki
Paris Saint Germain defender Stanley Nsoki is the subject of interest from Juventus - according to France Football.
The Bianoneri are in talks to sign the 20-year-old but only have until the September 2 transfer deadline to arrange a deal.
Nsoki featured in 14 Ligue 1 matches for PSG last season.
Martial injury could see Sanchez stay at Man Utd
Manchester United are waiting to find out the full extent of Anthony Martial's injury before sanctioning Alexis Sanchez's departure - according to ESPN.
The Frenchman suffered a thigh injury in United's 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday and is set for scans this week.
Inter are interested in signing Sanchez on loan, with the option to buy the Chilean attacker at the end of the season.
Gnagon joins Rennes on loan from Sevilla
[#MercatoSRFC]— Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) August 26, 2019
✍ Retour aux sources pour @Gnagnon_39 ! 💪🔴⚫
Degemer Mat Joris ! 😁
📄 👉 https://t.co/j24tDwvlWI pic.twitter.com/r5Xuh43W6M
Monreal close to joining Real Sociedad
Arsenal full-back Nacho Monreal is on the verge of a move to Real Sociedad, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Summer signing Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac are likely to be ahead of the Spaniard in the squad pecking order at Emirates Stadium this season, which has opened the door for the La Liga outfit to swoop.
Sociedad are hopeful a deal will be pushed over the line in the coming days, with the European transfer window set to close on September 2.
Alexis could leave Man Utd, admits Solskjaer
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Alexis Sanchez could still leave the club this month.
The Chile international has struggled for playing time at Old Trafford and has been linked with a move away, with Inter eyeing him up.
And Solskjaer says the ex-Arsenal star will be allowed to leave before the European transfer window closes next week, if there is a big enough offer for him.
James still wants Napoli move
James Rodriguez is still trying to persuade Real Madrid to let him leave to join Napoli.
The Colombia international started Madrid's 1-1 draw with Real Valladolid at the weekend, suggesting his hopes of leaving for Serie A are over.
But according to Il Mattino, the midfielder's agent, Jorge Mendes, will meet with Madrid on Monday to try to force a move through before the transfer window closes next week.
Icardi will stay at Inter - Wanda Nara
Mauro Icardi does not believe his Inter career is over and has rejected offers from other clubs that nobody else would have turned down, according to Wanda Nara.
The Argentine striker has been heavily linked with a move in recent months, with Juventus, Napoli and Monaco said to be interested in luring him away from San Siro.
But his wife and agent insists he only has eyes for Inter, having already rejected some lucrative deals to remain at the club.
Rodrigo to ditch Valencia for Atletico Madrid
Valencia striker Rodrigo looks set to leave the club for Atletico Madrid before the transfer window closes.
AS reports a move is imminent for the 28-year-old attacker as Madrid want him to replace Angel Correa, who is expected to join AC Milan.
However, Valencia are holding out for around €60 million (£54m/$67m) for the Spain international.
Dost to complete Eintracht Frankfurt switch
Bas Dost is on the verge of completing a move to Eintracht Frankfurt from Sporting, according to Sky Sport in Germany.
The Netherlands international is negotiating his departure from Sporting and has been in talks with the German side.
They have already agreed personal terms with him and he will have a medical in Germany on Monday before signing a contract.
Dybala could still leave Juventus
Argentine star wanted by PSG, Tottenham & Man Utd
Paulo Dybala could still be on his way out of Juventus after being left on the bench against Parma on Saturday.
The Argentine star had been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham and Manchester United this summer but opted to remain at the Turin giants.
However, Tuttosport reports that the 25-year-old was shocked by the decision to leave him out of his side's opening Serie A game of the season.
The attacker is worried that he will not play a big role this season and is now considering joining PSG after all, though he only has a week to organise a move.
Cabaye set to join Saint-Etienne
Yohan Cabaye looks set to join Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne, according to reports in France.
The 33-year-old midfielder is without a club after leaving Al-Nasr this year and has been in talks with Saint-Etienne for some time.
The ex-Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle star is eager to return to the French top-flight and the Europa League.
Fiorentina prepare swoop for Man Utd's Fred
Fiorentina are ready to launch a transfer bid for Manchester United midfielder Fred, according to Calcio Mercato.
The Serie A giants are expected to submit an offer within the region of €30 million ($33m, £27m), which could see the Red Devils make a sizeable loss on their initial €59 million ($66m, £54m) investment.
Fred is yet to feature for United at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.
Sporting keen to take Andre Silva on loan
Sporting Lisbon are interested in signing AC Milan striker Andre Silva on loan, according to Calcio Mercato.
However, the Rossoneri are only willing to consider permanent offers for the Portuguese star, who spent last season out on loan at Sevilla.
Andre Silva was left on the bench for Milan's 1-0 Serie A defeat away at Udinese on Sunday.
Rakitic edges closer to Juventus switch
Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic's potential transfer to Juventus has moved one step closer - according to Diario Sport.
The Croatian was left out of Ernesto Valverde's line up for the Blaugrana's 5-2 home win over Real Betis on Sunday night, with club officials now aiming to offload the 31-year-old before the September 2 deadline.
Juventus have already held talks with Barca over Rakitic's availability, but will need to raise extra funds through player sales to help finance a deal.
Barca leading race to sign Can
Barcelona are leading the race to sign Emre Can, with negotiations set to continue with Juventus in the coming days - according to Calcio Mercato.
However, Paris Saint Germain, Bayern Munich and Monaco have also expressed an interest in the German, who has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Allianz Stadium.
Can was an unused substitute as Juve opened their latest Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win at Parma on Saturday.
Tuchel: Neymar future still unclear
Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel says Neymar's future with the club remains unclear.
The winger has not featured for PSG yet this season amid exit reports, and Tuchel did little to dissolve the rumours on Sunday.
Chelsea hope to beat Liverpool to Exeter starlet
Chelsea are hoping to beat Liverpool in the race to sign Exeter City's Ben Chrisene, according to the Mirror.
The 15-year-old has been invited to train with Chelsea after previously getting the chance to train with the Reds.
Chrisene became Exeter's youngest-ever debutant and Chelsea are hoping to bring him to Stamford Bridge upon the conclusion of their transfer ban.
Pochettino unsure on Eriksen future
Mauricio Pochettino says he is not sure if Christian Eriksen has played his last game for Spurs.
The Denmark midfielder has been linked with a move all summer, but his manager is unsure where his future lies.
Bordeaux interested in Elneny
Bordeaux are looking to sign Mohamed Elneny, according to Foot Mercato.
The French side are looking to add a midfielder and have been linked with Monaco's Youssef Ait-Bennasser.
Elneny is certainly available as the midfielder is not in Unai Emery's plans at Arsenal.
Mourinho monitoring Zidane's situation in Madrid
Jose Mourinho is holding off on finding a new team as he waits to see what happens with Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, reports AS.
The Portuguese has been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United in December, but has opted to turn down several offers this summer.
Mourinho is still well regarded in Madrid, and he would be happy to return should Blancos president Florentino Perez sour on Zidane.
Barcelona include Dembele in new Neymar offer
The Catalans have increased their bid for their former star
Barcelona have added more money and more players, including Ousmane Dembele, to their bid for PSG star Neymar, reports Telefoot.
The Blaugrana have soured on Dembele, who could relish a chance to be reunited with his former manager Thomas Tuchel at PSG.
However, Neymar has not ruled out staying one more season with PSG should Barca or Real Madrid not come through with an acceptable offer for his services.
Spurs fear they could lose Eriksen for £30m
Tottenham are concerned they could be forced to sell Christian Eriksen for as little as £30 million ($37m), reports the Daily Star.
Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are considering making a bid for the Dane before the transfer window closes on September 2.
With the Danish star set to leave the club on a free transfer at season's end, Spurs may be forced to accept a cut-rate bid if they don't want to lose the playmaker for nothing.
Simpson to join Amiens
Amiens have made an offer for former Leicester City right-back Danny Simpson, claims The Sun.
Simpson, 32, is a free agent after his contract with the Foxes expired at the end of last season.
After a move to Celtic fell through, Simpson could be ready to continue his career in Ligue 1.
Wanyama nears £13.6m Club Brugge move
Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama is closing in on a £13.6 million ($16.7m) transfer to Club Brugge, according to the Daily Mail.
The 28-year-old had interest from several clubs across Europe, but Spurs were not interested in sending the Kenyan out on loan.
Wanyama has falled out of favour at Tottenham after initially joining the club in 2016 from Southampton.
Leeds to re-open Phillips contract talks
Leeds are set to re-open contract talks with star midfielder Kalvin Phillips, reports Football Insider.
The 23-year-old is looking for a five-year contract worth more than £10 million ($12m), putting him among the club's highest earners.
Phillips has started the season well as Leeds have raced to the top of the Championship with four wins from five games.