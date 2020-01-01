Club Brugge interested in Dike
Daryl Dike has emerged as a transfer target for Club Brugge, claims Transfermarkt.
The Orlando City forward, 20, has been in fine form in MLS this season, scoring eight goals and laying on three more for his side.
Premier League clubs to ignore players returning from China
Premier League clubs are unwilling to consider bids for a host of stars ready to quit the Chinese Super League, claims the Daily Mail.
New salary restrictions in the Asian country mean the end for the mega contracts that enticed the likes of Oscar, Paulinho and Marouane Fellaini to move in recent seasons.
Man Utd shortlist five director of football candidates
Manchester United are considering five hopefuls to fill the director of football position, reports the Daily Record.
Luis Campos, Paul Mitchell and Mark Overmars are among the possible recruits, as United seek to address what has become a frequent request from the club's fans who are unsatisfied with the Reds' transfer policy.
Bronico signs for Charlotte FC
Ready to represent the Carolinas!— Charlotte FC (@CharlotteMLS) December 18, 2020
Rashford to sign new £300k a week Man Utd deal
Forward to receive raise on £200,000-a-week wages
Marcus Rashford is in line for a lucrative new contract at Manchester United, reports the Daily Star.
The forward will sign an extension in the new year which will bolster his £200,000-a-week salary, having impressed for the Reds so far in 2020-21.