Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea continuing talks with Donnarumma

Tuchel has long-term future hopes at Chelsea
Thomas Tuchel hopes to have a long-term future at Chelsea, having been handed an 18-month contract upon his appointment as successor to Frank Lampard.
With managerial changes commonplace in west London, the Blues were wary of committing to another lengthy deal when bringing the former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss into their dugout.
They have, however, secured a top-four finish in the Premier League alongside FA Cup and Champions League final places under their current coach, with a positive working relationship established.
Watford announce Pollock signing
✍️ We are pleased to confirm the signing of Mattie Pollock on a five-year deal!@_AFEX— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 27, 2021
PSG target Inter's Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain have identified Inter full-back Achraf Hakimi as a transfer target - according to RMC Sport.
Bayern Munich and Arsenal have also been tracking the 22-year-old, who is under contract at San Siro until 2025.
Inter could let Hakimi goal this summer, though, as they bid to reduce their wage bill amid a mounting financial crisis.
Inzaghi closing in on Inter job
Simone #Inzaghi @Inter avanti tutta, contatti diretti in serata. Il rinnovo con la @OfficialSSLazio non è stato “firmato” nemmeno poco fa nel nuovo incontro con #Lotito @SkySport— Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) May 27, 2021
Milan working on Tomori deal
AC Milan priority is signing Fikayo Tomori on a permanent deal, work im progress to complete the agreement after the UCL final. Talks ongoing with Chelsea - #CFC board are not accepting lower fee than €28m buy option. Tomori would be ‘happy to stay’. 🔴 #CFC #ACMilan https://t.co/BZV96LlD7r— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2021
Burnley announce Brady departure
We can confirm the departure of Robbie Brady following the end of his contract.— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 27, 2021
Lingard leaves West Ham door open
Jesse Lingard has bid farewell to West Ham as he prepares to head back to Manchester United, but the door is being left open for a permanent move this summer.
Lingard has posted an emotional message for the Hammers on Instagram, saying: "What a way to end the season.
"Whatever the future holds West Ham United will hold a special place in my heart!"
Dortmund 'interested in Lyon's Guimaraes'
Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is a transfer target for Borussia Dortmund, claim TNT Sports.
The Brazilian international played 33 Ligue 1 games for his club last season, scoring three goals and providing an assist from central midfielder. The 23-year-old came to France from the Brazilian club Club Atletico Paranaense at the beginning of 2020, and has impressed in European football.
Reports state that an official offer has not yet been made, but Guimaraes would probably cost around €30 million (£25m/$37m).
Chelsea and Spurs want Gladbach star Hofmann (Sport1)
The attacker wants to leave the Bundesliga club and is reportedly available for €15m
Chelsea and Tottenham are both keen on Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Jonas Hofmann, according to Sport1.
The Germany international is under contract with Gladbach until 2023 and has no release clause, but is repoertedly keen to leave the Bundesliga side.
It is reported that the 29-year-old would be available for €15 million (£13m/$18m).
Werner responds to Chelsea exit talk
Timo Werner has brushed off any questions of his future at Chelsea, with the German striker determined to deliver on expectations after struggling to justify his £47.5 million ($64m) price tag.
Asked by The Telegraph whether he expects to be back for more at Chelsea next season, Werner said: "Of course. In terms of scoring and missing chances, it was the worst season, but in the end I still have 27 goal contributions.
"I think I’m the first in our team for that, so it was not everything bad and I don’t think about leaving the club this year, for sure not, and also for the next year because I think we have a very good team and I hope to come back to scoring and that I can do everything that’s expected of me."
Man Utd ready to table Rice bid (Standard Sport)
Red Devils stepping up hunt for Hammers star
Manchester United, according to Standard Sport, ready to test West Ham's resolve with a bid for Declan Rice.
The Red Devils have been linked with the versatile England international for some time and will look to step up efforts to get him on board as another window prepares to swing open.
Barca consider bringing Masip back
Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona are looking into re-signing Jordi Masip from Real Valladolid.
With Neto edging towards the exits at Camp Nou, the Blaugrana are eager to ensure that they are not left short in the goalkeeping department.
New boss for the Blades
Sheffield United is thrilled to welcome Slaviša Jokanović as the club’s new first team manager.— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) May 27, 2021
The former Watford and Fulham boss has inked a three-year deal, becoming the club’s first overseas manager.#SUFC 🔴
Real Madrid mulling over Gerson move
Real Madrid are considering a move for Flamengo midfielder Gerson, reports ESPN.
The 24-year-old failed to make the expected impact during a previous stint in Europe at Roma, but he could be presented with another opportunity at Santiago Bernabeu.
Chelsea continuing talks with Donnarumma (90min)
Blues discussing deal for Italian goalkeeper
Chelsea are, according to 90min, continuing to hold talks with Gianluigi Donnarumma regarding a possible move to Stamford Bridge.
It has been revealed that the Italy international goalkeeper will be leaving AC Milan this summer, with leading sides across Europe now battling to secure his signature.
Hudson-Odoi to stay and fight for Chelsea place
Callum Hudson-Odoi is ready to fight for his place at Chelsea next season despite rumours that the Blues could use him in a swap deal to sign Jadon Sancho or Harry Kane.
The Blues remain convinced of the 20-year-old's talent and huge potential, even after he lost his place in the team following the arrival of Thomas Tuchel.
Tottenham make contact with Pochettino
Tottenham have made initial contact to bring Mauricio Pochettino back to the club as a manager after sacking him just 18 months ago, Goal can confirm.
Spurs chairman Daniel Levy continues to have a positive relationship with his club's former coach, despite sacking him and replacing him with Jose Mourinho.
New boss at Valencia
✍️ OFFICIAL STATEMENT | José Bordalás#BenvingutBordalás— Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) May 27, 2021
Zidane steps down as Real Madrid boss
Real Madrid have confirmed that Zinedine Zidane has decided to step down as the club's manager despite still having 12 months left to run on his contract.
Goal learned of the Frenchman's desire to walk away from the most demanding of coaching posts in mid-May, with it now revealed that ties will be severed in the Spanish capital.
Allegri to replace Pirlo as Juventus boss
Massimiliano Allegri is set to replace Andrea Pirlo as manager of Juventus, Goal Italy can confirm.
An agreement has been reached for Allegri to return to Turin, with the 53-year-old having departed the club in 2019 to make way for Maurizio Sarri.
PSG won't discuss Mbappe deal with Real (Marca)
Blancos have Haaland as Plan B
Paris Saint-Germain have no intention of discussing a deal for Kylian Mbappe with Real Madrid, reports Marca.
The World Cup winner is a long-standing target for the Blancos, but they may have to turn their attention to Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.
Brighton battle Arsenal for Edouard
Brighton have, according to The Sun, joined Arsenal and Leicester in the battle for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.
It is expected that a £15 million ($21m) bid would be enough to lure the French forward away from Parkhead during the summer window.
Rose released by Spurs
The Club can confirm the departures of Danny Rose and Paulo Gazzaniga following the conclusion of their contracts.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 27, 2021
We thank Danny and Paulo for their service and wish them well for the future.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS
Hazard is not a top target for Chelsea (Sunday World)
Blues aware of Belgian's availability
Eden Hazard is not a top transfer priority for Chelsea, reports the Sunday World.
The Blues are aware that Real Madrid may be open to offers for the Belgian this summer, but a return to Stamford Bridge will not be explored immediately.
Wilshere released by Bournemouth
Jack Wilshere will leave the club upon the expiry of his short-term contract, as we confirm our list of retained players following the end of the 2020/21 season.#afcb 🍒— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) May 27, 2021
Barca want Guardiola back
Pep Guardiola remains Barcelona's top target when it comes to managerial appointments at Camp Nou, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The Liga giants accept that a deal this summer will be difficult, after seeing their former coach sign a new contract in England, but they hope talks can be held in 2022.
Bayern sign Reading left-back Richards
Bayern Munich have confirmed they have completed the signing of Reading defender Omar Richards.
The 23-year-old joins the Bundesliga champions on a free transfer and has signed a contract until 2025.
Richards, who made 38 appearances for Reading during the 2020-21 campaign, will wear the No.3 shirt at his new club and will add competition for first-choice left wing-back Alphonso Davies.
Allegri & Inzaghi unavailable as Inter search for new boss
Inter are looking to appoint a new manager following the news that Antonio Conte has left the Serie A club, although two of their primary targets are unavailable.
As reported by Goal Italy, Massimiliano Allegri was seen as the perfect replacement for the outgoing Nerazzurri boss, although it would appear he is now a chief candidate to take over at Juventus.
Simone Inzaghi was also on Inter's wated list although, as reported by Gianluca Di Marzio, he is all set to sign a new contract with Lazio that will take him through to 2024.
Bayer Leverkusen eye move for Arsenal defender Saliba
Bayer Leverkusen are considering a summer move for Arsenal centre-back William Saliba, Kicker reports.
The Gunners are reportedly keen on landing Edmond Tapsoba from the Bundesliga club, with French defender Saliba, who has been on loan at Nice, potentially heading in the opposite direction.
The asking price could be a stumbling block, however, with the north Londoners reportedly asking for as much as €30 million (£26m/$37m) for the former Saint-Etienne star.
Lille close to Motta hire
Lille are set to hire Thiago Motta as their next manager after Christophe Galtier announced his departure and Laurent Blanc declined an offer to take the job, according to Le10 Sport.
Motta briefly managed Genoa in 2019, but taking over at Ligue 1 champion Lille would represent a steep step up for him.
Zidane exit reports gain momentum
Nainggolan drama between Cagliari and Inter
Cagliari director Stefano Capozucca said he would like to have Radja Nainggolan back at the club next season but is frustrated with ongoing negotiations with Inter.
“I met with Inter yesterday and they haven’t the slightest intention of understanding our needs or taking a step towards our position," said Capozucca to reporters (via Football Italia).
“Radja was fundamental in securing Cagliari safety in Serie A this season and I am proud to have someone like him in the squad.
“It’s not an easy situation to deal with."
Chelsea plan sales to fund Lukaku purchase (Sunday World)
At least five reserves are expected to leave the team this summer
Chelsea intend to sell several reserve players this summer to free up cash to sign striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter, writes the Sunday World.
Kepa Arrizabalaga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham are among those expected to be sold to increase spending power at Stamford Bridge.
Lukaku, meanwhile, could be convinced to leave Inter after manager Antonio Conte announced he would leave the club following their title-winning campaign.
Mainz welcome Lucoqui
Welcome to #Mainz05, Andy Lucoqui 😍— Mainz 05 English (@Mainz05en) May 26, 2021
The left-back signs on a free transfer from @arminia_int and has signed a three-year contract at Bruchweg until 2024. pic.twitter.com/UHxRQJ7auD
Watford to bring in Pollock
#WatfordFC transfer latest— Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) May 26, 2021
Understand Grimsby CB Mattie Pollock (19yrs) has agreed deal to join. Contract: 5 yrs. Initial fee in region of £100k (plus add-ons). Possible loan next season. Son of former #Boro #MCFC #CPFC midfielder Jamie. @TheAthleticUK
Leicester ready to pounce on Kabak snub (Mirror)
The Foxes are grateful the Schalke centre-back has become available after Liverpool opted not to make his loan permanent
Leicester are excited Schalke centre-back Ozan Kabak is now a viable target after Liverpool declined an £18 million option to bring him to Anfield on a permanent basis, claims the Mirror.
The Foxes were apparently impressed enough in Kabak's brief loan with the Reds to express interest in the player for the upcoming transfer window.
Because Schalke were relegated from the Bundesliga, they are not believed to hold much financial leverage in transfer negotiations.
Huddersfield sign goalkeeper
✅ We can confirm that Lee Nicholls has agreed to join #htafc on 1 July 2021.— Huddersfield Town (@htafc) May 26, 2021
👋 Welcome, Lee!
Lyon announce Da Silva
Welcome to OL, Damien Da Silva! 🦁🔴🔵#DaSilva2023pic.twitter.com/SvXeNctuNP— Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) May 26, 2021
Reds line up Tielemans deal (Nieuwsblad)
The Foxes midfielder would be expected to fill the shoes of departing Wijnaldum
Liverpool are lining up a deal for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to Nieuwsblad.
The 24-year-old has spent his entire professional career in the spotlight, being seen as a top-shelf European prospect since his teenage years at Anderlecht. He's now starting to make good on his promise and has been a key member of Brendan Rodgers' line-up in the Premier League.
The Reds are looking to find a replacement for tireless midfield worker Georginio Wijnaldum, who is set to join Barcelona on a free transfer. Tielemans, with his strong pedigree and still-young legs, could be the man for the job.