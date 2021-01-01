Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea idol Terry set for first managerial role

Marseille contact Palmeiras manager about vacancy (Globo Esporte)
Marseille are moving fast to find a long-term replacement for manager Andre Villas-Boas, who offered his resignation this week, and Globo Esporte writes the club have checked in on Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira regarding the position.
Ferreira is fresh off winning the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores over Santos.
Mbappe would 'love to go to Real Madrid'
Kylian Mbappe is eager to join Real Madrid, his former team-mate Jese told El Partidazo de COPE. The striker's admiration of Cristiano Ronaldo, the longtime Madrid icon, could fuel a move to follow in Ronaldo's footsteps in Spain.
Montreal FC sign Johnsen
Le Club fait l’acquisition de l'attaquant Bjørn Johnsen du club de première division sud-coréenne Ulsan Hyundai >>> https://t.co/9mwC5NSrJT— Club de Foot Montréal (@clubdefootmtl) February 3, 2021
Chelsea idol Terry set for first managerial role (Daily Mail)
Ex-defender considered for Bournemouth job
Chelsea legend John Terry is in line to step into management for the first time with Bournemouth, reports the Daily Mail.
The former England defender is currently at Aston Villa, where he acts as Dean Smith's assistant manager.
Arsenal lead chase for promising defender
The Gunners are ahead of rival Tottenham in the chase to secure the transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan N'Dicka, the Sport Bild reports.
N'Dicka is just 21 years old but viewed by some as mature enough for the Premier League.
Koeman calls Di Maria 'disrespectful' for Messi remarks
Barcelona manager is angry at PSG for trying to unsettle the club legend by speaking about him to the press
In response to Paris Saint-Germain attacker Angel Di Maria talking about Barcelona's Lionel Messi to the media about potential transfers, Ronald Koeman used a press conference to call Di Maria "disrespectful" for discussing his star.
Di Maria sees 'big chance' of Messi transfer to PSG
The Argentinian attacker wants his compatriot to join him in France
Less than a week after Angel Di Maria publicly angled for Lionel Messi to join him at Paris Saint-Germain, the player has told Canal+ "there is a big chance" of such a move happening. He said it would simply take patience to let the transfer develop.