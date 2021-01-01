Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea idol Terry set for first managerial role

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Marseille contact Palmeiras manager about vacancy (Globo Esporte)

2021-02-04T01:35:00Z

Marseille are moving fast to find a long-term replacement for manager Andre Villas-Boas, who offered his resignation this week, and Globo Esporte writes the club have checked in on Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira regarding the position.

Ferreira is fresh off winning the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores over Santos.

Mbappe would 'love to go to Real Madrid'

2021-02-04T01:12:40Z

Kylian Mbappe is eager to join Real Madrid, his former team-mate Jese told El Partidazo de COPE. The striker's admiration of Cristiano Ronaldo, the longtime Madrid icon, could fuel a move to follow in Ronaldo's footsteps in Spain.

Chelsea idol Terry set for first managerial role (Daily Mail)

2021-02-04T00:30:23Z

Ex-defender considered for Bournemouth job

Chelsea legend John Terry is in line to step into management for the first time with Bournemouth, reports the Daily Mail

The former England defender is currently at Aston Villa, where he acts as Dean Smith's assistant manager.

Celtic lose Harper to MLS

2021-02-03T00:20:45Z

The New York Red Bulls have swooped in for 19-year-old Cameron Harper, taking the forward back to his home country for an undisclosed fee - according to the Daily Record. Celtic had rated Harper and wanted to keep him indefinitely.

Arsenal lead chase for promising defender

2021-02-03T00:10:00Z

The Gunners are ahead of rival Tottenham in the chase to secure the transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan N'Dicka, the Sport Bild reports.

N'Dicka is just 21 years old but viewed by some as mature enough for the Premier League.

Koeman calls Di Maria 'disrespectful' for Messi remarks

2021-02-03T00:05:36Z

Barcelona manager is angry at PSG for trying to unsettle the club legend by speaking about him to the press

In response to Paris Saint-Germain attacker Angel Di Maria talking about Barcelona's Lionel Messi to the media about potential transfers, Ronald Koeman used a press conference to call Di Maria "disrespectful" for discussing his star.

Di Maria sees 'big chance' of Messi transfer to PSG

2021-02-03T00:01:00Z

The Argentinian attacker wants his compatriot to join him in France

Less than a week after Angel Di Maria publicly angled for Lionel Messi to join him at Paris Saint-Germain, the player has told Canal+ "there is a big chance" of such a move happening. He said it would simply take patience to let the transfer develop.