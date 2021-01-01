Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea plot summer bid for Gladbach star Hofmann

Porto sign Pepe from Gremio
Porto have reached an agreement with Brazilian side Gremio for 23-year-old winger Pepe.
He will spend the rest of the season at Gremio and then move to Portugal in the summer on a five-year contract.
Chelsea target Gladbach star Hofmann (Bild)
Midfielder tipped to leave Bundesliga side in the summer
Chelsea have their eye on Borussia Monchengladbach star Jonas Hofmann, says Bild.
The 28-year-old midfielder has been tipped to leave Gladbach in the summer transfer window and could be available for around £14 million ($20m).
Everton make contact with Juventus midfielder Rabiot (Il Bianconero)
Serie A giants demanding €30 million
Everton have made contact with Adrien Rabiot over a possible summer move, Il Bianconero reports.
The Toffees have made the Juventus midfielder their top target for the summer transfer window but the Bianconeri are holding out for around €30 million (£26m/$36m).Everton are also eyeing Roma’s Gianluca Mancini.
Man City lower Messi contract offer (The Sun)
Five-year contract drops from £600m to £430m
Manchester City have reduced the salary they are willing to offer Lionel Messi, says The Sun.
The Premier League side hope to reunite the Argentine with former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola when he leaves Camp Nou this summer.
They were originally offering Messi a £600m ($838m) deal, but have lowered it to £430m ($600m) because of the financial climate.
Crystal Palace monitor Mohamed
Crystal Palace are keeping an eye on Galatasaray striker Mostafa Mohamed, according to Haberturk.
The 23-year-old joined on loan from Zamalek in January and will be signed on a permanent basis this summer.
But Palace could swoop in to lure him away as they look to add goals to the team.