Bayern Munich are reportedly on the hunt for a new left-back in the summer, with Sport Bild having named five players on their shortlist.

The Bundesliga champions are seemingly looking to add cover in that area of the pitch, with David Alaba likely to be leaving on a free transfer.

The shortlist includes Stuttgart's Borna Sosa, Reading defender Omar Richards, Luca Netz of Hertha Berlin, Werder Bremen star Marco Friedl and Norwich City full-back Max Aarons.