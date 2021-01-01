Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus in talks for Witsel

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Planes termination agreement reached

2021-11-16T23:40:00.000Z

Juve in talks for Witsel (Sky Sports Germany)

2021-11-16T23:30:00.000Z

The longtime Dortmund midfielder could leave in January

Juventus are in talks with Borussia Dortmund to sign midfielder Axel Witsel in the upcoming transfer window, writes Sky Sports Germany.

With Mahmoud Dahoud and Emre Can commanding the deep-lying central positions for Dortmund, Witsel would like to get more consistent playing time elsewhere as he still feels capable of being one of Europe's better players in that area.

At 32 years old, there is urgency from Witsel to push for a quick move.

Roma quiet on Dalot & Zakaria

2021-11-16T23:15:00.000Z

Lampard not in running for Rangers job

2021-11-16T23:00:00.000Z

Frank Lampard is not considered a candidate for the open head coach position at Rangers, according to Sky Sports.

Lampard has been without a club to manage since Chelsea sacked him last season.

The Rangers position opened up this past week when Steven Gerrard opted to move to the Premier League and take over at Aston Villa.