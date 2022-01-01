Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Milan close to Sanches

Milan close to Sanches
🔥 Renato Sanches 🔜 AC Milan ⌛
Spezia to sack Motta
Serie A side Spezia are set to part ways with Thiago Motta as they've now approached Alanyaspor head coach Francesco Farioli. ⚪️🇮🇹
Farioli has been in Spezia list for months and he’s a serious candidate to replace Thiago Motta.
Arsenal to offload Leno
Arsenal hope to offload goalkeeper Bernd Leno to Benfica as part of a fundraising operation at Emirates Stadium, per The Sun.
But the Portuguese club are haggling over the asking price the Gunners want for him.
Leno has slipped down the ranks in north London since Aaron Ramsdale arrived at the club.
Inter step up Gleison talk
🔥 Inter is in advanced talks with Gleison Bremer. 🇧🇷— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) May 29, 2022

Anderlecht to set new boss
Felice Mazzú, new Anderlecht head coach. Full agreement, it's just about official statement pending but it's done. 🟣
He's gonna replace Vincent Kompany as expected.