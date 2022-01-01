Los Angeles FC general manager Joe Thorrington affirmed that the club will do everything it can to make Gareth Bale's spell in MLS a success.

Bale completed a blockbuster transfer to LAFC on Saturday after nine years at Madrid, and is the MLS team's second big signing of the summer after Juventus and Italy legend Giorgio Chiellini.

While the Welshman has featured only sparingly at club level recently, Thorrington is convinced he can deliver.

Read more here!