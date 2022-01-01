Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd & Real to battle for Osimhen

Lionel Messi stunned the football world when he headed through the exit gates at Barcelona in the summer of 2021, with the all-time great taking on a surprising new challenge by linking up with Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is only a matter of months into a stint at Parc des Princes, but questions are already being asked of how long he will stick around in France and where another move may take him.

With said discussions in mind, when will the mercurial Argentine next become available and how much could it cost any suitor to secure his signature? GOAL takes a look…

Read the full article here.