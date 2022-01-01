Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea target Dembele officially a free agent

Maldini to stay on as Milan director
Paolo Maldini has accepted AC Milan proposal, he will stay as club director after winning Serie A title - contract signed and deal now in place, same for sport director Massara 🔴⚫️🤝 #ACMilan— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2022
Milan will now focus on top targets in their transfer list after signing Divock Origi.
Boca make formal approach for Chile star Vidal
Es formal, Boca le hizo una oferta formal a Arturo Vidal y están cerca.— Leandro Aguilera (@Tato_Aguilera) June 30, 2022
Es de 3 años en total: dividido en dos. Hasta el 31/12/2023 y después renovable por un año y medio más.
Y no es el único jugador con el que están hablando en mercado de pases del Xeneize. pic.twitter.com/RySMePOhxY
Raphinha and Leeds at impasse over Brazil star's future
The future of Leeds United's Brazil star Raphinha remains uncertain, with club and player in disagreement over where his next transfer destination lies.
Raphinha is set on a move to Barcelona, who reached an accord with the winger back in May.
But GOAL can reveal that his employers favour Chelsea's bid, leading to an impasse between the two parties.
Dembele is officially a free agent
Star's contract at Barca expired on June 30
As of Friday Ousmane Demble is officially unattached.
The Barcelona striker's contract expired on June 30 and no extension was signed to stay at Camp Nou.
Chelsea are among the clubs interested in the striker while there is still an offer from Barca on the table, per Sport, though if he resigns now it will count as a new signing for the Catalans.
Man City set to finalise £45m Phillips signing
Manchester City are set to complete a £45 million move for Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips, reports the Daily Mail.
Phillips returned from holiday on Thursday and could sign as soon as the following day once he has completed a medical at his new club.