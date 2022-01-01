Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lewandowski open to Chelsea transfer if Barcelona move falls through

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Robert Lewandowski Bayern 2022
Barca eyeing England youngster

2022-07-11T21:00:50.000Z

Skocic sacked as Iran boss

2022-07-11T20:00:56.000Z

Iran have sacked Dragan Skocic from his role as coach, according to IRNA.

The Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) have made the decision to relieve him of his duties just months before the 2022 World Cup.

Roma target James Rodriguez

2022-07-11T19:30:40.000Z

Roma are looking to sign James Rodriguez this summer, according to reports in Qatar.

He is contracted to Al Rayyan until 2024 but wants to leave in the current transfer window and would prefer a return to Europe.

Romagnoli set for Lazio medical

2022-07-11T19:00:37.000Z

Alessio Romagnoli is on the verge of completing a move to Lazio.

Calciomercato reports he will undergo a medical tomorrow after arriving in Rome on Monday and will soon finalise a free transfer to the Serie A side.

He has agreed to sign a five-year contract worth €3 million per season.

Suarez: I've received many MLS offers

2022-07-11T18:35:13.000Z

Luis Suarez says he has received several contract offers from MLS teams.

The striker is looking for a new club after leaving Atletico Madrid, but wants to join a team that will leave him in a good position to make Uruguay's squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Bayern 'optimistic' of De Ligt deal after Juve talks

2022-07-11T18:16:09.870Z

Bayern Munich sports director Hasan Salihamidzic says he is 'optimistic' about signing Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus.

The Bundesliga side are in talks with the Italian team over a possible summer move for the centre-back, while Chelsea are also candidates to sign him.

Feyenoord sign Dilrosun from Hertha Berlin

2022-07-11T17:00:19.000Z

Javairo Dilrosun has joined Feyenoord from Hertha Berlin, signing a four-year contract with the Dutch team.

Fulham sign Pereira from Man Utd

2022-07-11T16:30:57.000Z

Fulham have signed Andreas Pereira from Manchester United, the Craven Cottage club confirmed.

The fee has not been revealed by the Premier League sides, but reports say Fulham will pay £10 million plus £3m in add-ons.

Pereira has signed a four-year contract.

Spurs, Inter & Juventus interested in Depay (Sport)

2022-07-11T16:01:52.662Z

Tottenham, Inter and Juventus are among the teams interested in signing Memphis Depay this summer, Sport reports.

The Netherlands attacker could leave the Spanish side this summer despite his desire to see out the last year of his contract and the Premier League and Italian sides are considering approaching him.

Memphis Depay Barcelona 2022
AC Milan make €30m De Ketelaere bid

2022-07-11T15:29:15.000Z

AC Milan are confident of signing Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge this summer.

Calciomercato reports the Serie A side are set to make a second bid for the Belgian worth around €30 million. They have already reached an agreement over a five-year contract with the player.

Martinez & Antony will cost Man Utd €140m (90min)

2022-07-11T15:00:00.000Z

Manchester United remain keen on Ajax duo Antony and Lisandro Martinez, but 90min claims their combined asking price has now been raised to €140 million (£118m/$141m).

With the Dutch champions reluctant to part with prized assets, they have made it clear that interested parties will need to dig deep in order to prise highly-rated defenders and attackers from their clutches.

antony lisandro martinez
Arsenal learn asking price for Paqueta

2022-07-11T14:30:00.000Z

Arsenal have been made aware that any deal for Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta will cost them at least €60 million (£51m/$60m), claims CaughtOffside.

The talented Brazilian playmaker is said to be back on the Gunners’ radar as they seek to add even more creativity to their ranks.

Juventus ask Gabriel question of Arsenal (Alfredo Pedulla)

2022-07-11T14:00:00.000Z

Juventus are asking questions of whether Arsenal would be willing to discuss a deal for Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes, claims Alfredo Pedulla.

The South American has impressed with the Gunners, who are unlikely to be in the mood to sell, with admiring glances now being shot in his direction from Italy.

Gabriel Arsenal 2022
Chelsea not convinced by Ronaldo or Neymar

2022-07-11T13:30:00.000Z

Chelsea are ready to seek out alternative attacking targets after seeing Raphinha edge closer to making a move to Barcelona, claims the Evening Standard.

The Blues are set to land Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, but want further depth to their ranks as others are linked with exits.

Portuguese and Brazilian superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar have been mooted as targets for the Premier League heavyweights, but Thomas Tuchel reportedly not convinced that either would be right for him.

Wolves reject Everton opening bid for Morgan Gibbs-White

2022-07-11T12:55:50.020Z

Everton saw their first move for attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White get rejected. The Toffees made an opening bid of over £20 million including add-ons that was turned down by Wolves.

They value the player at around £30 million and will only settle for a fee close to that sum. Other clubs like Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace are also interested in Gibbs-White.

Liverpool legend Ian Rush's great nephew, Owen Beck, goes out on loan

2022-07-11T12:03:34.652Z

Arsenal submit bid for Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo

2022-07-11T11:28:02.837Z

Arsenal are looking to bring in left-back Alex Grimaldo, according to The Sun.

The Gunners are ready to pay £5.9m for the Benfica player who can play as a backup to Kieran Tierney. He has just one year left in his contract which could push Benfica to get him off the books in this summer or lose him for nothing in 2023.

It must also be noted that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Grimaldo are represented by the same agency which could further accelerate the deal.

Brentford have the advantage over United to sign goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha

2022-07-11T10:39:04.578Z

Brentford are confident to sign goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, according to 90min.

The Albania international left Lazio at the end of his contract in June, 2022 and is looking for a new club. After Dean Henderson moved on loan to Nottingham Forest it was touted that this keeper might be heading to Old Trafford.

But recent developments show that Brentford are favourites for his signature rather than United.

Man City ready to battle for Matthijs de Ligt

2022-07-11T10:15:32.353Z

Manchester City are eager to sign Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, as reported by Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

The Dutch defender wants to leave Juventus and a move to Bayern Munich seemed on the cards. However, Premier League sides Chelsea and Liverpool are also believed to keep a tab on the situation.

de ligt
Italian manager Roberto De Zerbi departs Shakhtar

2022-07-11T10:00:08.234Z

Sevilla rope in central defender Marcão from Galatasaray

2022-07-11T09:32:49.141Z

OFFICIAL: Paul Pogba rejoins Juventus from Manchester United

2022-07-11T09:22:29.889Z

Lewandowski would rather move to Chelsea than continue with Bayern

2022-07-11T08:52:29.778Z

Robert Lewandowski is open to joining Chelsea as an alternative if his desired transfer to Barcelona does not happen as mentioned by Christian Falk of Sport Bild.

Chelsea would be happy to welcome him as Romelu Lukaku has already left for Inter Milan, while Timo Werner is also understood to be leaving the club. The Blues are also linked heavily with Manchester United wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo.

Toby Alderweireld joins Royal Antwerp FC from Al Duhail SC

2022-07-11T08:30:51.000Z

Man Utd turn attention to Neves & Tielemans

2022-07-11T08:00:00.000Z

As they struggle to get a deal for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong over the line, The Mirror claims that Manchester United are preparing to turn their attention towards Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans.

The Red Devils have been linked with the Wolves and Leicester midfielders in the past, but interest could now be stepped up as Erik ten Hag seeks to add more graft and guile to the Old Trafford engine room.

Ruben Neves Wolves 2021-22
Southampton eye Winks and Dembele

2022-07-11T07:30:00.000Z

Southampton are mulling over a move for Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks and a raid on Lyon for Moussa Dembele, claims the Daily Mail.

The Saints are eager to get proven pedigree onto their books this summer, with an England international and former Celtic striker now in their sights.

Rooney agrees terms to become D.C. United’s new boss

2022-07-11T07:00:00.000Z

The Athletic reports that Wayne Rooney could be heading back to D.C. United after agreeing terms on a deal to become their new boss.

The Manchester United legend has severed ties with Derby County this summer and may now be heading back to MLS to link up with a side he spent two years with as a player.

Wayne Rooney Derby 2021-22
Chelsea prepared to meet Koulibaly asking price

2022-07-11T06:30:00.000Z

Chelsea are, according to Corriere dello Sport, prepared to meet Napoli's asking price for Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal international defender has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, and the Blues are now desperate for reinforcements at centre-half.

Could Spurs sell Kane to Bayern?

2022-07-11T06:00:00.000Z

Sterling waiting on medical before Chelsea switch

2022-07-10T22:45:21.000Z

Raheem Sterling is waiting on the results of his medical before joining Chelsea's pre-season tour, reports the Sun.

The England winger is set to complete a £50 million move from Manchester City in the coming days and will then fly out to the United States to meet his new team-mates.

Man Utd expect Eriksen as next signing (Manchester Evening News)

2022-07-10T22:35:43.000Z

Dane will undergo strict medical this week

Manchester United are awaiting Cristian Eriksen as their second signing of the summer, reports the Manchester Evening News.

Eriksen will undergo an extensive medical this week before signing, joining Tyrell Malacia at Old Trafford.

Norwich strike club-record deal for Sara

2022-07-10T22:25:00.247Z

Norwich City are set to clinch a club record transfer for Sao Paulo's Gabriel Sara, reports the Mirror.

Sara will cost the Canaries £11.5 million, while West Bromwich Albion and FC Dallas were also interested in the midfielder's signature.