Barca eyeing England youngster
Barcelona have serious interest in English talent Carney Chukwuemeka, he’s appreciated as player with huge potential. 🏴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2022
The player is in the final year of his contract with Aston Villa and would be available for FIFA training compensation in January. #AVFC pic.twitter.com/8nr1X0bQb1
Skocic sacked as Iran boss
Iran have sacked Dragan Skocic from his role as coach, according to IRNA.
The Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) have made the decision to relieve him of his duties just months before the 2022 World Cup.
Roma target James Rodriguez
Roma are looking to sign James Rodriguez this summer, according to reports in Qatar.
He is contracted to Al Rayyan until 2024 but wants to leave in the current transfer window and would prefer a return to Europe.
Romagnoli set for Lazio medical
Alessio Romagnoli is on the verge of completing a move to Lazio.
Calciomercato reports he will undergo a medical tomorrow after arriving in Rome on Monday and will soon finalise a free transfer to the Serie A side.
He has agreed to sign a five-year contract worth €3 million per season.
Suarez: I've received many MLS offers
Luis Suarez says he has received several contract offers from MLS teams.
The striker is looking for a new club after leaving Atletico Madrid, but wants to join a team that will leave him in a good position to make Uruguay's squad for the 2022 World Cup.
Bayern 'optimistic' of De Ligt deal after Juve talks
Bayern Munich sports director Hasan Salihamidzic says he is 'optimistic' about signing Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus.
The Bundesliga side are in talks with the Italian team over a possible summer move for the centre-back, while Chelsea are also candidates to sign him.
Bayern Munich 'optimistic' about De Ligt transfer
Bayern Munich are positive about their chances of signing Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus, sports director Hasan Salihamidzic says.
Salihamidzic was in Turin on Monday to continue negotiations for De Ligt and was quizzed about his side's chances of completing a deal after the meetings with the Serie A side.
Ozil in talks to terminate Fenerbahce contract
Mesut Ozil's time at Fenerbahce is coming to an end.
GOAL can confirm the Germany international is in talks to terminate his contract, despite his recent assertions that he will see out his career with the Turkish team.
Feyenoord sign Dilrosun from Hertha Berlin
Javairo Dilrosun has joined Feyenoord from Hertha Berlin, signing a four-year contract with the Dutch team.
Here he is! ✔️ 𝐉𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐨 𝐃𝐢𝐥𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐧#D11rosun— Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) July 11, 2022
Fulham sign Pereira from Man Utd
Fulham have signed Andreas Pereira from Manchester United, the Craven Cottage club confirmed.
The fee has not been revealed by the Premier League sides, but reports say Fulham will pay £10 million plus £3m in add-ons.
Pereira has signed a four-year contract.
Welcome to Fulham, @andrinhopereira!#SUPEREIRA 🦸♂️ | #FFC— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 11, 2022
Spurs, Inter & Juventus interested in Depay (Sport)
Tottenham, Inter and Juventus are among the teams interested in signing Memphis Depay this summer, Sport reports.
The Netherlands attacker could leave the Spanish side this summer despite his desire to see out the last year of his contract and the Premier League and Italian sides are considering approaching him.
AC Milan make €30m De Ketelaere bid
AC Milan are confident of signing Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge this summer.
Calciomercato reports the Serie A side are set to make a second bid for the Belgian worth around €30 million. They have already reached an agreement over a five-year contract with the player.
Martinez & Antony will cost Man Utd €140m (90min)
Manchester United remain keen on Ajax duo Antony and Lisandro Martinez, but 90min claims their combined asking price has now been raised to €140 million (£118m/$141m).
With the Dutch champions reluctant to part with prized assets, they have made it clear that interested parties will need to dig deep in order to prise highly-rated defenders and attackers from their clutches.
Arsenal learn asking price for Paqueta
Arsenal have been made aware that any deal for Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta will cost them at least €60 million (£51m/$60m), claims CaughtOffside.
The talented Brazilian playmaker is said to be back on the Gunners’ radar as they seek to add even more creativity to their ranks.
Juventus ask Gabriel question of Arsenal (Alfredo Pedulla)
Juventus are asking questions of whether Arsenal would be willing to discuss a deal for Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes, claims Alfredo Pedulla.
The South American has impressed with the Gunners, who are unlikely to be in the mood to sell, with admiring glances now being shot in his direction from Italy.
Chelsea not convinced by Ronaldo or Neymar
Chelsea are ready to seek out alternative attacking targets after seeing Raphinha edge closer to making a move to Barcelona, claims the Evening Standard.
The Blues are set to land Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, but want further depth to their ranks as others are linked with exits.
Portuguese and Brazilian superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar have been mooted as targets for the Premier League heavyweights, but Thomas Tuchel reportedly not convinced that either would be right for him.
New arrival at Palace
🇫🇷➡️🏴#CPFC pic.twitter.com/sDAL5w9iV1— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 11, 2022
Wolves reject Everton opening bid for Morgan Gibbs-White
Everton saw their first move for attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White get rejected. The Toffees made an opening bid of over £20 million including add-ons that was turned down by Wolves.
They value the player at around £30 million and will only settle for a fee close to that sum. Other clubs like Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace are also interested in Gibbs-White.
Liverpool legend Ian Rush's great nephew, Owen Beck, goes out on loan
Defender Owen Beck has joined Portuguese side Famalicao on loan for the 2022-23 season.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 11, 2022
Good luck, Owen 👊
Arsenal submit bid for Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo
Arsenal are looking to bring in left-back Alex Grimaldo, according to The Sun.
The Gunners are ready to pay £5.9m for the Benfica player who can play as a backup to Kieran Tierney. He has just one year left in his contract which could push Benfica to get him off the books in this summer or lose him for nothing in 2023.
It must also be noted that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Grimaldo are represented by the same agency which could further accelerate the deal.
Brentford have the advantage over United to sign goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha
Brentford are confident to sign goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, according to 90min.
The Albania international left Lazio at the end of his contract in June, 2022 and is looking for a new club. After Dean Henderson moved on loan to Nottingham Forest it was touted that this keeper might be heading to Old Trafford.
But recent developments show that Brentford are favourites for his signature rather than United.
Man City ready to battle for Matthijs de Ligt
Manchester City are eager to sign Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, as reported by Italian outlet Tutto Juve.
The Dutch defender wants to leave Juventus and a move to Bayern Munich seemed on the cards. However, Premier League sides Chelsea and Liverpool are also believed to keep a tab on the situation.
Italian manager Roberto De Zerbi departs Shakhtar
Roberto De Zerbi leaves #Shakhtar ⚒— FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) July 11, 2022
Find out more: https://t.co/Z3V77xjhV1.
FC Shakhtar thanks Roberto De Zerbi and his coaching staff for the work done, their professionalism and achievements of the team. We wish them every success in their further career! pic.twitter.com/9UiOOQk6ix
Sevilla rope in central defender Marcão from Galatasaray
Come to Sevilla ⚪️🔴— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) July 11, 2022
OFFICIAL: Paul Pogba rejoins Juventus from Manchester United
𝗜𝗧'𝗦 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟! @paulpogba is 🔙 in ⚪️⚫️🤩#POGBACK— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 11, 2022
Neco Williams joins Nottingham Forest from Liverpool
The perfect way to start a week ✍️— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) July 11, 2022
🌳🔴 #NFFC | #PL pic.twitter.com/K9bh6ijlwz
Lewandowski would rather move to Chelsea than continue with Bayern
Robert Lewandowski is open to joining Chelsea as an alternative if his desired transfer to Barcelona does not happen as mentioned by Christian Falk of Sport Bild.
TRUE✅ Paris Saint-Germain are expected to get into the poker for Robert Lewandowski if the negotiations between Barcelona and Bayern would fail. just like Chelsea. Lewandowski would prefer a Transfer to Barca or Chelsea instead of staying at Bayern @ChelseaFC @PSG_inside https://t.co/HPK9HapS7u— Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 9, 2022
Chelsea would be happy to welcome him as Romelu Lukaku has already left for Inter Milan, while Timo Werner is also understood to be leaving the club. The Blues are also linked heavily with Manchester United wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo.
Toby Alderweireld joins Royal Antwerp FC from Al Duhail SC
Royal Antwerp FC, Al-Duhail SC en Toby Alderweireld hebben een mondeling akkoord bereikt over de definitieve transfer van de Rode Duivel naar RAFC! 🤝🇧🇪— Royal Antwerp FC (@official_rafc) July 11, 2022
Meer info ▶ https://t.co/7TMiKMXu66 pic.twitter.com/YdAu0PK4Tc
Man Utd turn attention to Neves & Tielemans
As they struggle to get a deal for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong over the line, The Mirror claims that Manchester United are preparing to turn their attention towards Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans.
The Red Devils have been linked with the Wolves and Leicester midfielders in the past, but interest could now be stepped up as Erik ten Hag seeks to add more graft and guile to the Old Trafford engine room.
Southampton eye Winks and Dembele
Southampton are mulling over a move for Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks and a raid on Lyon for Moussa Dembele, claims the Daily Mail.
The Saints are eager to get proven pedigree onto their books this summer, with an England international and former Celtic striker now in their sights.
Rooney agrees terms to become D.C. United’s new boss
The Athletic reports that Wayne Rooney could be heading back to D.C. United after agreeing terms on a deal to become their new boss.
The Manchester United legend has severed ties with Derby County this summer and may now be heading back to MLS to link up with a side he spent two years with as a player.
Chelsea prepared to meet Koulibaly asking price
Chelsea are, according to Corriere dello Sport, prepared to meet Napoli's asking price for Kalidou Koulibaly.
The Senegal international defender has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, and the Blues are now desperate for reinforcements at centre-half.
Could Spurs sell Kane to Bayern?
There’s no discussion, negotiation or talk about Harry Kane. Tottenham always considered him untouchable and there’s nothing concrete going on with Bayern. ⚪️❌ #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2022
Lewy, Paratici and Conte have never considered to sell Kane this summer - Spurs want to discuss a new deal soon. pic.twitter.com/bo9io7Ylcb
Sterling waiting on medical before Chelsea switch
Raheem Sterling is waiting on the results of his medical before joining Chelsea's pre-season tour, reports the Sun.
The England winger is set to complete a £50 million move from Manchester City in the coming days and will then fly out to the United States to meet his new team-mates.
Dembele to sign new two-year Barca contract (Nicolo Schira)
🔜 Done Deal and confirmed! Ousmane #Dembèlè will extend his contract with #Barça until 2024. #transfers #FCB https://t.co/AYK2AIFkTp— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 10, 2022
Man Utd expect Eriksen as next signing (Manchester Evening News)
Dane will undergo strict medical this week
Manchester United are awaiting Cristian Eriksen as their second signing of the summer, reports the Manchester Evening News.
Eriksen will undergo an extensive medical this week before signing, joining Tyrell Malacia at Old Trafford.
Norwich strike club-record deal for Sara
Norwich City are set to clinch a club record transfer for Sao Paulo's Gabriel Sara, reports the Mirror.
Sara will cost the Canaries £11.5 million, while West Bromwich Albion and FC Dallas were also interested in the midfielder's signature.