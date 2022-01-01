Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern chasing Ajax starlet Gravenberch

Borussia Dortmund have rubbished reports Erling Haaland is set for an imminent move to Manchester City, with player licence director Sebastian Kehl stating the club is yet to field any offers.

The Norway international striker has been widely tipped to depart the Bundesliga outfit this summer, with a €75 million (£63m/$83m) release clause catching the eye of several major European suitors.

City are understood to be the frontrunners to capture the Leeds-born forward, but speaking around Dortmund's top-flight clash with Wolfsburg this weekend, Kehl has now poured cold water on speculation that a deal is almost done.

Read it here!