Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Suarez holds strong MLS interest

The agent for Aston Villa striker Wesley, who was recently on-loan at Club Brugge, has said the player will return to Brazil in hopes of resurrecting his career after a serious injury.

He said Internacional and Sao Paulo are the most likely destinations.

"We will analyse the best fit for his style of play, so that he develops again," said the agent, Paulo Nehmy. "He has the dream of playing for the national team and there's the World Cup next year."