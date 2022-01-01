Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lingard offered to Italy

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Atletico eye Marcelino

2022-03-18T00:00:00.000Z

Atletico Madrid will move for Marcelino as their new boss if Diego Simeone leaves, says Fichajes.

The Rojiblancos boss has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks.

If so, the former would move to secure the Athletic Club supremo as his successor.

'Messi and Ronaldo weren't intelligent'

2022-03-17T23:45:00.000Z

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's decisions to move to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have not been "intelligent", according to Nicolas Anelka, with the former France star stating there would have been no shame in both hanging up their boots.

The Argentine and Portuguese superstars sent shockwaves last summer when they moved to new pastures, with the former ending his lifelong Barcelona career to head to Parc des Princes and the latter snubbing Manchester City for an Old Trafford homecoming.

But fortunes have been mixed, with both out of the Champions League, and now ex-World Cup winner Anelka has weighed in on their trials, stating that they should have chosen easier destinations, such as China, to wrap up if they insisted on playing on.

De Jong would sign 'six-year' extension

2022-03-17T23:15:20.000Z

Frenkie de Jong says he would pen a six-year extension with Barcelona if the club proposed, stressing that he is loving his time at Camp Nou.

The midfielder arrived from Ajax in 2019 and has gone on to become an established fixture with the Blaugrana over the past three seasons, albeit without the silverware dominance hoped for upon his arrival.

