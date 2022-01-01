Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Neves top priority for Man Utd

Neves top priority for Man Utd (Fichajes)
The midfielder would add more Portuguese creativity to Ralf Rangnick's side
Wolves star Ruben Neves is Manchester United's top transfer priority, claims Fichajes.
With a struggling midfield that could lose Paul Pogba next summer, the Red Devils see Neves as the future heartbeat of their team and are said to have him as a key part of their agenda either this month or in the summer.
Liverpool reject Phillips bid
Liverpool have rejected a £7 million bid from an unnamed Premier League club for defender Nat Phillips, according to the Daily Mail.
They're holding out for at least double that amount, the report states, as they anticipate clubs bidding against one another.
LA Galaxy add Leerdam
𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐! ✨— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) January 6, 2022
🇸🇷 Kelvin Leerdam 🇸🇷
Earthquakes acquire Gregus
It’s official. 🇸🇰— San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) January 6, 2022
NEWS: Earthquakes sign Slovakian midfielder Jan Gregus! Welcome to San Jose!
Alonso deal completed
Done Deal! Junior #Alonso to #Krasnodar from #AtleticoMG for €8M + 2M as add-ons. Contract until 2026. #transfers— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) January 6, 2022
Arsenal youngster Balogun close to Middlesbrough loan
Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun is close to a loan move to Middlesbrough as he searches for more game time, writes Sky Sports.
The 20-year-old forward has made just two senior Premier League appearances this year and would look to thrive with additional first-team trust in the Championship.
He scored two Europe League goals last term.
Dundee welcome Eriksson
🇫🇮 Welcome to Dundee United, @CJ_Eriksson#UnitedTogether— Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 6, 2022
Coutinho's Villa loan could be 18 months
Philippe Coutinho may join Aston Villa on a 16-month agreement from Barcelona rather than a short-term eight-month deal, claims Toni Juanmarti.
Villa are considered one of the main suitors for the wantaway Blaugrana midfielder who is keen on returning to England.
Blackburn announce Brown capture
✍️ James Brown becomes #Rovers first signing of the January transfer window.— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 6, 2022
🇮🇪 The 23-year-old joins on a free transfer from Drogheda United after impressing on trial with the club last month.#WelcomeJames 🔵⚪️
Coman reversal as long-term Bayern deal possible
Kingsley Coman could sign an extension with Bayern Munich after all, according to Telefoot, as reports about an impasse may have been premature.
Just yesterday, talk out of France indicted the situation was so dire that Bayern Munich would move to sign Ousmane Dembele as a replacement, however progress has now seemingly been made with their current French winger.