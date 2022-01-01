Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United rekindle interest in signing Dembele from FC Barcelona

Rodri extends with Manchester City until 2027
Here to stay! 🙌— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 12, 2022
We are delighted to confirm that Rodrigo has extended his contract until 2027! ✍️#ManCity pic.twitter.com/aIuKzDD4sY
Gianluca Mancini signs long-term contract with AS Roma
🐺 𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗜𝗡𝗜 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳 🐺— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 12, 2022
Gianluca Mancini has agreed a new five-year contract with the club! 🖋️#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/9f3W8tsTPV
Sevilla in pole position to sign Tottenham star Sergio Reguilon
Sevilla are eager to bring left-back Sergio Reguilon back to Spain, reported Football Insider.
They are in advanced talks with Tottenham Hotspur to rope in the defender for a season-long loan and are confident that they can pull off the deal.
The defender has failed to impress Antonio Conte and has not travelled with the squad to South Korea for pre-season.
West Ham steps up striker Armando Broja pursuit
West ham have zeroed on Chelsea striker Armando Broja to strengthen their attacking department.
Broja had an impressive outing with Southampton last season as he netted nine times in 38 appearances. However, he is not in Thomas Tuchel's plans and has not travelled to the United States for pre-season.
West ham are expected to submit a formal bid to the Blues in the next 72 hours, according to Evening Standard.
Man Utd to rekindle interest in Dembele (Media Foot)
Manchester United are, with questions being asked of Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, preparing to rekindle interest in Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, claims Media Foot.
The former Celtic frontman has been heavily linked with the Red Devils in the past and, despite facing rival interest for his services this summer, the Red Devils may decide that now is the time to make a move.
Newcastle turn attention to De Tomas
Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas has emerged as a target for ambitious Premier League outfit Newcastle, claims Relevo.
The Spain international, who was previously linked with Arsenal, has hit 40 goals across the last two seasons.
Man Utd seek breakthrough in De Jong talks
The BBC report that senior Manchester United figures are heading to Barcelona in a bid to make a breakthrough in transfer talks for Frenkie de Jong.
A protracted saga appears no nearer to completion, with the Dutch midfielder making no efforts to force a move, but the Red Devils are determined to get their man and hope further discussions will deliver a positive result.
Ex-Man Utd winger Nani has a new club
He’s here! Welcome @luisnani!— Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) July 12, 2022
Chelsea set to sign Slonina
Chelsea have reached verbal agreement with Chicago Fire for Gabriel Slonina, after direct talks between Todd Boehly and MLS club. 10m deal plus add-ons, he'd stay at Chicago on loan. 🔵🇺🇸 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2022
Chelsea are expected to submit official bid this week in order to get the deal done. pic.twitter.com/965dJHuI6w
Inter part ways with Vidal
Inter have terminated their deal with Arturo Vidal, the club announced on Monday.
The club said in a statement: "FC Internazionale Milano announces that it has reached an agreement for the consensual termination of the contract of the Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal.
"The club would like to thank Arturo for his two years with the Nerazzurri, which culminated in the conquest of three trophies."
Man Utd believe club can convince Ronaldo to stay (The Times)
Manchester United's Richard Arnold is working to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to withdraw his request to leave the club, reports the Times.
The club believes it is making headway in convincing Ronaldo to stay after the striker previously informed those in charge that he'd like to move on in search of Champions League football.
There is no bad blood between the two parties, though, as Arnold has been impressed by how Ronaldo's camp has handled his exit request, opening the door for dialogue between all involved.
Ospina joins Al-Nassr
Here's what you've been waiting for 🤩— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) July 11, 2022
He Is Yellow 💛✅ pic.twitter.com/FFiXpu8vM8
St. Louis add Danish winger
St. Louis SC have signed Danish winger Isak Jensen, the club announced.
The 18-year-old winger has represented his country up to the U-19 level and previously played for SonderjyskE.
With the deal, he becomes the club's seventh signing ahead of their debut next season.
Wilshere named Arsenal U18s boss after announcing retirement
Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere announced his retirement at the age of 30 recently, with the ex-England international bringing “the journey of a lifetime” to a close.
He won't be out of the game long, though, as Wilshere has now been named as coach of the Gunners' Under-18s side.