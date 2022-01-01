Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo eyes Man Utd showdown talks

Forward to consider Old Trafford future

Cristiano Ronaldo is intending to hold showdown talks with his agent over his Manchester United career, claims the Daily Star.

The Portuguese has struggled to deliver on his much-vaunted homecoming to Old Trafford, not helped by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's exit and an unformed relationship with Ralf Rangnick.

As such, the forward intends to speak with Jorge Mendes over his options at the end of the campaign, with the Red Devils effectively out of any silverware race.