Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ibrahimovic set for sensational AC Milan return

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan 2021-22
Getty Images

Chelsea starlet Broja set for exit?

2022-07-05T22:25:51.687Z

Chelsea starlet Armando Broja will not be given a chance with the club during the pre-season, according to Ora News.

Thomas Tuchel says he would prefer Broja to stay back in London during pre-season after Broja shined for Southampton while on loan last season.

Broja, meanwhile, has told the club he would like to leave if he is not part of Tuchel's pre-season plans.

Juventus set to complete Di Maria and Pogba double transfer

2022-07-05T22:20:59.408Z

Juventus are set to sign both Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogba in the coming days, GOAL can confirm.

The two are set to join on free transfers, having seen their contracts at Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, respectively, come to an end.

Read the full story on GOAL!

Jorginho's agent discusses contract renewal

2022-07-05T22:18:56.266Z

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho looks set to stay through the summer window.

The Italian midfielder's agent revealed that finding a contract extension with the club was a "priority", with plans afoot to hold discussions about a renewal.

Read the full story on GOAL!

Pozuelo bound for Miami

2022-07-05T22:10:06.044Z

Toronto FC are set to trade Alejandro Pozuelo to Inter Miami, reports ESPN.

Miami will pay $150,000 in General Allocation Money to sign the 2020 MLS MVP.

The move will free up a Designated Player spot that can be used to sign TFC target Federico Bernardeshi.

Ibrahimovic set for Milan return (Romano)

2022-07-05T22:09:18.101Z

Decision comes despite serious injury