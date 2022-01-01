Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea to reignite Rafael Leao interest next year

Huddersfield chase Liverpool youngster
Huddersfield Town are interested in signing young Liverpool defender James Norris, as reported by the Sun.
The Terriers tried to land the left-back on deadline day, only for his parent club to block the move.
Neves focussed on Wolves following failed transfer
Ruben Neves has insisted that he is fully focussed on performing for Wolves after a summer move away from the club did not come to fruition.
"Almost everything was ready for me to go, but this is football and you can see I am completely focused on being here," he told the Star & Express.
Chelsea remain interested in Rafael Leao
Chelsea will reignite their interest in signing AC Milan forward Rafael Leao next year, according to transfer insider GiveMeSport.
The Rossoneri reportedly rejected a late €100m bid from the Premier League side this summer.
Hasenhuttl rules out further signings
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has revealed that he does not expect the club to sign any free agents in the coming weeks. Saints had been linked with a move for Ross Barkley, before he sealed a switch to Nice.
"Not really, but you never know what happens," he said, when asked if they were looking at out of contract players. "Hopefully we have no injuries or something like that."
Palace tracking Semenyo
Crystal Palace are continuing to track Bristol City's Antoine Semenyo, according to the Sun.
Palace have been monitoring the forward for some time and want to see him return to full fitness before making their move.