Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Haaland gives Dortmund ultimatum

Juve not interested in selling Ronaldo
Juventus director Fabio Paratici told Sky Sport Italia after a 1-0 defeat Sunday that he had no intention of selling Cristiano Ronaldo.
"We have Ronaldo, he is the best in the world and we are holding on to him tight," said Paratici.
The typically dominant Italian giants have been in a slump that has put them 10 points behind Serie A leaders Inter Milan.
Vlahovic given €40m price tag
Fiorentina are asking €40 million (£34m/$48m) for the right to sign striker Dusan Vlahovic, claims Calciomercato.
Vlahovic, 21, has scored 12 times in 26 matches despite playing for a bottom-half squad.
AC Milan is listed as a top candidate to land Vlahovic.
PSG still tracking Alli
Despite missing out on midfielder Dele Alli during the January transfer window, Paris Saint-Germain remain interested in signing the Tottenham player, writes Calciomercato.
Alli and the more defensive-minded Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are apparently considered two of their top targets to reinforce the middle of the pitch, with PSG set to choose between them even though they carry different strengths.
Preston sack Neil
📝 Club Statement: Alex Neil— Preston North End FC (@pnefc) March 21, 2021
Preston North End Football Club can confirm that it has today parted with the services of its Manager, Alex Neil.
➡️ https://t.co/DdQ1hMeOdB#pnefc
Haaland gives Dortmund ultimatum (AS)
The striker is reportedly growing frustrated at his side's inconsistency and will leave if it misses UCL qualification
After storming off the pitch and into the tunnel after Borussia Dortmund's draw on Saturday, Erling Haaland has let his agent know that he wants to leave the German club this summer if it misses out on Champions League qualification, according to AS.
Dortmund sit fifth in the Bundesliga table but trail Frankfurt by four points for that spot. They are also in the Champions League quarter-finals.
Haaland has 21 domestic goals this campaign and along with Kylian Mbappe is considered one of the most sought-after players in recent memory.