Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Alli move to PSG stalls

Dele Alli Tottenham 2020-21
Getty Images

Neymar commits future to PSG and urges Mbappe to remain

2021-02-01T02:00:02Z

Neymar has confirmed for the first time that he is happy to stay at Paris Saint-Germain despite constant speculation over the Brazilian's future in France. 

The ex-Santos and Barcelona star hit twice from the penalty spot on Sunday in his side's visit to Lorient. 

That double, however, proved insufficient for Mauricio Pochettino's charges, who slumped to a shock 3-2 defeat against a side who began the weekend tied in last place in Ligue 1 with Nimes and Dijon. 

Neymar Lorient PSG Ligue 1 31012021
Getty

Everton's Kenny set for Celtic switch

2021-02-01T01:00:38Z

Celtic are set to land Everton's Jonjoe Kenny on loan, claims the Daily Star

The defender has made just one Premier League start for the Toffees this season after returning from another short-team deal at Schalke.

Harwood-Bellis set for Blackburn loan

2021-01-31T23:55:13Z

Man City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis is set to join Blackburn Rovers on loan, reports The Sun.

The 19-year-old has played in cup matches for City this season but will now have the chance to feature in a more prominent role for the Championship outfit. 

Maitland-Niles desperate for Arsenal exit

2021-01-31T23:45:17Z

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is desperate to leave Arsenal in the current transfer window, reports the Mirror

Leicester are believed to be the front-runners for the defender, who could move on loan with an eye to a permanent deal this summer.

Alli to PSG deal stalls

2021-01-31T23:35:45Z

Liverpool agree £2m Davies deal

2021-01-31T23:25:47Z

Liverpool have agreed a £2 million fee to sign Preston defender Ben Davies ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

The Reds had opened talks with the Championship outfit, and Davies will now undergo a medical on Monday morning.

The Premier League champions have also been offered the chance to sign Marseille’s Duje Caleta-Car, though that move is understood to be unlikely with the Ligue 1 club scrambling for a replacement on loan.

Ben Davies Preston 2020-21
Getty Images