Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Alli move to PSG stalls

Neymar has confirmed for the first time that he is happy to stay at Paris Saint-Germain despite constant speculation over the Brazilian's future in France.

The ex-Santos and Barcelona star hit twice from the penalty spot on Sunday in his side's visit to Lorient.

That double, however, proved insufficient for Mauricio Pochettino's charges, who slumped to a shock 3-2 defeat against a side who began the weekend tied in last place in Ligue 1 with Nimes and Dijon.

