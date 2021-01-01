Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City see pathway to Haaland deal

Guardiola sets his sights on Haaland (Daily Star)

Manchester City believe that a Premier League triumph this season would convince Erling Haaland to join the club.

According to the Daily Star, Pep Guardiola has made the Dortmund star his top choice to replace Sergio Aguero and the club is ready to sanction a move.

City are hoping to bring Haaland to England as soon as this summer, and they believe winning the title will be the clincher when it comes to the potential transfer.