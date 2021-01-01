Sounders announce Richey capture
The Seattle Sounders announced they have signed goalkeeper Spencer Richey. In a related move, they will loan shot-stopper Trey Muse to San Diego Loyal SC.
Today, I would like to thank those who have been by my side and given me their endless support; as I signed for one of the biggest clubs in the world, Liverpool FC. As always, I will do my best to make you proud and to be worthy of your efforts & kindness.@LFC pic.twitter.com/3k0po1w1ZK— Ozan KABAK (@ozankabak4) February 2, 2021
Sporting CP unveil Paulinho
Se um Paulinho é bom, dois não são demais 😎— Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) February 2, 2021
Madrid ready to sell struggling Vinicius Jr.
The Spanish giants could sell their once untouchable attacker this summer (AS)
Real Madrid could sell once untouchable attacker Vinicius Junior this summer after a subpar 2020-21 season that has seen him score just twice in 17 league appearances.
AS Sport writes that the club sees him a player they can make money off of next summer, which would certainly be welcome as the club copes with decreased revenue from the pandeic.
Man Utd pivot from Sancho to Haaland
The Red Devils might resist a previous favorite to go all-in on Dortmund's top scorer (Express)
Manchester United no longer view Jadon Sancho as their top transfer target at Borussia Dortmund, write the Express.
With 18-year-old Amad Diallo now at the club as a developing wide threat, they could turn their attention from Sancho to striker Erling Haaland this summer.
Ramos hints at Madrid emotions on social media
Sergio Ramos, widely expected to leave Real Madrid this summer with his contract still in limbo, has liked an Instagram post criticising the club.
The post is from earlier in the week but was just recently spotted by Marca. It bashes Madrid for mistreating their legends, a sentiment Ramos perhaps agrees with as he angles toward a change of scenery.