Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid open to selling expendable Vinicius

Transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Vinicius Junior Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga 2019-20
Sounders announce Richey capture

2021-02-03T01:20:19Z

The Seattle Sounders announced they have signed goalkeeper Spencer Richey. In a related move, they will loan shot-stopper Trey Muse to San Diego Loyal SC.

PSG face Mbappe challenge (TNT Sports Brazil)

2021-02-03T01:00:00Z

As the pandemic continues to hurt the financial standing of even Europe's top clubs, PSG will soon face a tough choice with Kylian Mbappe. They could renew his contract at a massive price and be limited in their summer spending abilities, or they could dare let him leave and possibly turn around to sign the likes of Sergio Ramos or even Messi, according to TNT Sports Brazil.

Liverpool show off new signing Kabak

2021-02-03T00:40:17Z

Madrid ready to sell struggling Vinicius Jr.

2021-02-02T23:56:40Z

The Spanish giants could sell their once untouchable attacker this summer (AS)

Real Madrid could sell once untouchable attacker Vinicius Junior this summer after a subpar 2020-21 season that has seen him score just twice in 17 league appearances.

AS Sport writes that the club sees him a player they can make money off of next summer, which would certainly be welcome as the club copes with decreased revenue from the pandeic.

Man Utd pivot from Sancho to Haaland

2021-02-02T23:42:30Z

The Red Devils might resist a previous favorite to go all-in on Dortmund's top scorer (Express)

Manchester United no longer view Jadon Sancho as their top transfer target at Borussia Dortmund, write the Express.

With 18-year-old Amad Diallo now at the club as a developing wide threat, they could turn their attention from Sancho to striker Erling Haaland this summer.

Ramos hints at Madrid emotions on social media

2021-02-02T23:32:07Z

Sergio Ramos, widely expected to leave Real Madrid this summer with his contract still in limbo, has liked an Instagram post criticising the club.

The post is from earlier in the week but was just recently spotted by Marca. It bashes Madrid for mistreating their legends, a sentiment Ramos perhaps agrees with as he angles toward a change of scenery.

Fulham loaned Kamara for post-match behaviour

2021-02-02T23:25:36Z

Fulham sent Aboubakar Kamara to Dijon on loan because he refused to participate in a post-match session with team-mates after a draw at West Brom, the Mail have reported. Staff members had instructed him to join the rest of the squad for the light drills, but he declined.