Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Trippier & Aarons still on Man Utd's radar

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Kieran Trippier Max Aarons
Getty/Goal

'Grass wouldn't be greener in Madrid for Kane'

2021-01-28T16:30:00Z

Harry Kane has been warned “the grass isn’t always greener” when it comes to transfer plans, with Peter Crouch telling the Tottenham striker to shun any interest from Real Madrid and earn himself a statue in north London.

Speculation regarding a big-money move continues to rage around one of the most prolific strikers in world football.

Kane, who is now 27 years of age, has been a model of consistency over several seasons, allowing him to pass the 150-goal mark in the Premier League and earn the captain’s armband with England.

Read the full story on Goal.

PSG prepared to consider Mbappe sale

2021-01-28T16:00:00Z

Paris Saint-Germain will consider offloading Kylian Mbappe this summer if no new contract is agreed with the World Cup winner.

Marca reports that the France international continues to stall on the signing of fresh terms, with Real Madrid and Liverpool among those keeping a close eye on developments.

Kylian Mbappe, PSG 2020-21
Getty

Baggies see Yokuslu offer accepted

2021-01-28T15:48:25Z

West Brom have, according to RMC Sport, had an offer for Celta Vigo midfielder Okay Yokuslu accepted.

Personal terms are now being discussed with the 26-year-old Turkey international.

Odegaard snubbed Spurs switch

2021-01-28T15:45:00Z

Martin Odegaard was offered the chance to head for Tottenham, claims VG, but chose their north London neighbours Arsenal instead.

The Norwegian midfielder is set to spend the rest of the 2020-21 campaign at Emirates Stadium after securing a loan switch from Real Madrid.

Celtic agree terms with Davies

2021-01-28T15:43:05Z

Celtic have put a deal in place with Preston defender Ben Davies, reports Sky Sports.

The Scottish have a pre-contract agreement lined up with the 25-year-old, meaning that he will link up with them in the summer.

West Ham wrap up Benrahma; Lingard next

2021-01-28T15:30:00Z

Eurosport reports that West Ham have tied up a permanent deal with Brentford for Said Benrahma.

With that agreement wrapped up, the Hammers will now turn their attention to Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard.

Tuchel rules out late January deals at Chelsea

2021-01-28T15:15:00Z

Thomas Tuchel sees no need for Chelsea to dip into the transfer market for late January deals, with the German tactician happy with the squad he has inherited from Frank Lampard.

The Blues boss has said: “No, [no gaps to fill] but it is hard for me to judge right now. I am very happy with what I have seen so far."

Read the full story on Goal!

Maitland-Niles wants Arsenal loan exit

2021-01-28T15:00:00Z

Gunners star wants out of Emirates

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is, according to The Mirror, ready to push for a loan move away from Arsenal.

The versatile England international is aware of the need to get regular game time in order to keep himself in contention for a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for this summer’s European Championship.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles Arsenal 2020-21
Getty

PSG waiting on Alli answer

2021-01-28T14:45:00Z

Paris Saint-Germain are playing a waiting game when it comes to Dele Alli.

Le Parisien claims that various options have been put to Tottenham when it comes to the England international midfielder, with a future call now set to be made by those in north London.

Alonso to miss out on Real & Barca

2021-01-28T14:30:00Z

Marcos Alonso has been linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona in the recent past, but appears set to miss out on moves to either.

The Spanish left-back continues to struggle for game time at Chelsea, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that has led La Liga heavyweights to turn their attention elsewhere.

Can West Ham land Hwang?

2021-01-28T14:22:55Z

West Ham have been linked with RB Leipzig striker Hee-Chan Hwang, but Julian Nagelsmann says there is no deal in the pipeline.

He has said: “I understand why Hwang requested a transfer. But I need to see more of Hwang's training. He did not have much time to develop himself through his training, and he did not show his worth.

“He had a difficult time due to coronavirus infection, he was out of team training for a long time.

“By what criteria can we evaluate whether this player should remain or leave?

“Hwang is trying to go on a loan deal. He wants to play more. I had a conversation with him yesterday. I agree with his opinion. But if we don't get two more strikers, which I don't expect, it doesn't make sense from his point of view for us to give him up.”

Dzeko offered to Man Utd

2021-01-28T14:15:00Z

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko, claims Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Bosnian frontman is currently on the books at Roma and was billed to the Red Devils as a potential replacement for Odion Ighalo.

Edin Dzeko Roma
Getty Images

Juventus sign Marley Ake

2021-01-28T14:00:35Z

Juventus have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Marseille for a swap deal that will see Marley Ake head to Turin.

Franco Tongya, meanwhile, will move to the French club as part of the transfer, with Ake signing a five-year contract with Andrea Pirlo's side.

Nice in talks to sign Barcelona defender Todibo

2021-01-28T13:30:48Z

Nice are in talks with Barcelona over the signing of centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reports.

The 21-year-old had been on loan with Benfica although returned to Barca in January following a lack of game time and could now be heading back to France.

Adams criticises Arsenal transfer deals

2021-01-28T12:30:59Z

Arsenal are going nowhere with deals such as the one that took Willian to Emirates Stadium, says Tony Adams, with the Gunners urged to favour home-grown stars over experienced additions with questionable commitment.

Adams remains baffled as to why a deal was done for the former Chelsea winger and told Stadium Astro: "Why have you brought him into the squad? If you have got him just to make up the numbers because he has got a bit of experience, where are you going with that?

"I have cried out about the recruitment on more than one occasion. Edu is very inexperienced and they were heavily reliant on agents to get players into the club. All of a sudden you have got Willian, Cedric, all the same agent.

"We have got so many kids coming through, don’t buy these players!"

Check out the full story on Goal!

Klopp not expecting late Liverpool transfer business

2021-01-28T12:00:15Z

Besiktas interested in re-signing Tosun

2021-01-28T11:30:29Z

Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas are keen on a deal for Everton forward Cenk Tosun, Sky Sports reports.

The 29-year-old has made just five Premier League appearances for the Toffees this season and could welcome a move away from Goodison Park, with CSKA Moscow also reportedly interested.

Trippier & Aarons on Man Utd's radar

2021-01-28T11:00:00Z

Red Devils still monitoring Atletico & Norwich stars

Kieran Trippier and Max Aarons remain on Manchester United's recruitment radar, reports Forbes.

The Red Devils are continuing to keep an eye out for defensive additions, with talented full-backs on the books at Arsenal and Norwich among those in their thoughts.

Kieran Trippier/Manchester United composite 2020-21
Getty

Newcastle want Willems back

2021-01-28T10:50:00Z

Newcastle are, according to the Evening Chronicle. exploring the option of bringing Jetro Willems back to St James' Park.

The Dutch defender spent the 2019-20 campaign on Tyneside and has continued to struggle for regular game time back at parent club Eintracht Frankfurt.

Gers agree Simpson deal

2021-01-28T10:42:28Z

Liverpool won't land new centre-half

2021-01-28T10:30:00Z

Liverpool will not be signing another centre-half before the next deadline passes, claims Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are short on numbers, as they deal with an injury crisis, but the funds are not there for a proven performer to be snapped up.

Mourinho lining up Maksimovic deal

2021-01-28T10:00:00Z

Tottenham are among those looking into a deal for Lazio defender Nikola Maksimovic, reports The Sun.

Jose Mourinho is in the market for reinforcements at the back and could land a Serbia international as a free agent in the summer.

Everton make offer for Zirkzee

2021-01-28T09:30:00Z

Everton have tabled an offer for Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee, reports Sky Deutschland.

Parma are also keen on the 19-year-old, with ambitious outfits in England and Italy looking to put a loan deal in place that includes an option to buy.

Joshua Zirkzee, Bayern Munich, Everton badge
Getty composite

Barca B to announce Riera signing

2021-01-28T09:00:00Z

Centre-back Roger Riera, 25, will be announced as a new Barcelona B player on Thursday, Sport claims.

The former Barca youngster is currently on the books at NAC Breda and will sign until the end of the season.

Genoa consider Niang move

2021-01-28T08:30:00Z

Genoa are considering a move for Stade Rennais attacker Mbaye Niang, Gianluca Di Marzio claims.

Gianluca Scamacca, owned by Sassuolo, is currently on loan at Genoa but is said to be being tracked by Juventus.

Should Scamacca move on, ex-AC Milan man Niang is well liked by the club.

Diop to replace Sancho at BVB?

2021-01-28T08:15:39Z

Borussia Dortmund are keeping close tabs on Monaco youngster Sofiane Diop, according to Bild.

The German outlet claims the €10 million-rated attacker is on a list of potential Jadon Sancho replacements alongside Donyell Malen of Ajax and Man City youngster Jayden Braaf.

If an offer of €120m comes in for Sancho in the summer, Dortmund will sanction a sale.

Gilmour asks to leave Chelsea on loan

2021-01-28T08:00:00Z

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour is hoping to be sent out on loan before the end of the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

The young Scot is eager for consistent playing time ahead of the Euros and it has been suggested teams in the top half of the Championship could move to secure his services.

Atalanta want Kovalenko from Shakhtar

2021-01-28T07:30:00Z

Atalanta are interested in a last-minute deal to sign Viktor Kovalenko from Shakhtar Donetsk, Gianluca Di Marzio reports.

Following Papu Gomez's sale to Sevilla, the Serie A side are in the market for a new attacking midfielder and feel Kovalenko boasts the creative skills to take the club forward.

West Ham interested in Laborde move

2021-01-28T04:50:06Z

West Ham are interested in a move for Montpellier forward Gaetan Laborde, according to Le10Sport.

The Hammers are continuing to look for a replacement for Sebastien Haller, who was sold to Ajax this month. 

Laborde, 26, is one of the club's targets from Ligue 1, along with Reims forward Boulaye Dia.

Gaetan Laborde Montpellier Marseille Ligue 1 04112018
Getty

USMNT and D.C. United winger Arriola '50/50' to join Swansea

2021-01-28T04:00:18Z

Cisse to join Saint-Etienne on loan

2021-01-28T03:05:56Z

Olympiacos defender Pape Cisse is set to join Saint-Etienne on loan through the end of the season, reports Foot Mercato.

The Ligue 1 side will have an option to buy the Senegal international at the end of the season for €13 million (£11.5m/$16m).

USMNT defender Long to leave Red Bulls on loan

2021-01-28T02:20:04Z

The New York Red Bulls will approve a loan move defender Aaron Long, reports Sky Sports.

The USMNT defender nearly joined West Ham last year but New York rejected the approach from the Hammers.

Several Championship sides are now interested in a short-term deal for Long.

Aaron Long USMNT Gold Cup 06222019

Stoke place £15m price tag on Collins

2021-01-28T01:30:53Z

Stoke City have placed a £15 million ($21m) price tag on in-demand defender Nathan Collins, reports TEAMtalk.

Several Premier League sides, including Arsenal, have taken an interest in the Irish teenager, who has become a regular for Michael O’Neill this season.

Juventus in talks over move for Lyon star Aouar

2021-01-27T23:58:06Z

The midfielder has also been linked with Arsenal

Juventus are set to open talks with Houssem Aouar’s representatives over a summer move, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Lyon star has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal but the Serie A champions are hoping to steal a march on the Gunners.

The 22-year-old has a contract with Lyon through 2023.

Monaco leading race for Torreira

2021-01-27T23:44:24Z

Monaco are leading the chase to land Lucas Torreira, according to AS.

The midfielder could see his loan at Atletico Madrid cut short due to a lack of playing time, with an Arsenal return appearing likely.

Should he return to north London, the Uruguayan could head straight back out on loan to the Ligue 1 outfit. 

Ramires could be set for South Africa move

2021-01-27T23:35:24Z

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires could be heading to the South African Premier Division, reports KickOff.com.

The 33-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Brazilian side Palmeiras last year. 

Ramires also has clubs from Qatar and Turkey interested in his services.

Brandt not heading for Arsenal

2021-01-27T23:25:08Z

Granada eye move for Grenier

2021-01-27T23:07:31Z

Granada are eyeing a move for Rennes midfielder Clement Grenier, reports Le10Sport.

Grenier has been playing more frequently for Rennes lately, meaning the La Liga outfit may have to wait until he is available on a free transfer in the summer.