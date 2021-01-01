Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Trippier & Aarons still on Man Utd's radar

Harry Kane has been warned “the grass isn’t always greener” when it comes to transfer plans, with Peter Crouch telling the Tottenham striker to shun any interest from Real Madrid and earn himself a statue in north London.

Speculation regarding a big-money move continues to rage around one of the most prolific strikers in world football.

Kane, who is now 27 years of age, has been a model of consistency over several seasons, allowing him to pass the 150-goal mark in the Premier League and earn the captain’s armband with England.

Read the full story on Goal.