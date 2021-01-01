Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid show Isak interest

The 23-year-old centre-back will require a bid of at least €25m to strike a deal

Fiorentina have rejected a €18 million offer for Nikola Milenkovic and are holding out for at least €25 million ($21m/£15m) to free the player, claims Calciomercato.

Milenkovic has been a regular starter for Fiorentina since 2018-19 and has also recently been linked to clubs in Serie A.