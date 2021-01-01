Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Camavinga's Rennes exit inevitable

Camavinga's departure from Rennes inevitable (Le Parisien)
The coveted central midfielder has just one more year on his contract
Eduardo Camavinga's departure from Rennes seems "inevitable", writes Le Parisien, with contract extension talks at a standstill as he enters his final season of his current deal.
The 18-year-old is widely considered one of the best midfield prospects in Europe, and has been linked with Real Madrid among others.
Despite his likely exit, he has returned to train with Rennes this week and the club has not yet received an official bid for him.
Arsenal close to loaning Saliba to Marseille
Arsenal are close to a loan agreement that would send defender William Saliba to Marseille, according to The Athletic.
The 20-year-old has yet to break into the Gunners' senior team, spending part of the 2020-21s campaign on loan at Nice.
Swansea sign Piroe from PSV
🙌 Swansea City has completed the signing of Dutch striker Joel Piroe from PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) July 2, 2021
👉 https://t.co/80HZc5bEgg pic.twitter.com/10Dmhkekgy
Man Utd goalkeeper Carney joins Sunderland
🧤 Sunderland AFC are delighted to announce goalkeeper Jacob Carney has joined the club on a two-year deal!— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) July 2, 2021
📝👇
Moses deal with Spartak to run through 2023
🚨 LET'S GO! 🚨#Moses2023 📝 pic.twitter.com/5NY2PrG95R— FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) July 2, 2021