Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City to join Arsenal & Chelsea in race to sign €40m Hakimi

Ex-Valencia & PSV winger Bakkali joins Beerschot
Anderlecht have loaned Zakaria Bakkali to Beerschot.
The former Valencia and PSV winger can make the switch permanent at the end of the season.
Le Marchand leaves Fulham for Antwerp
Maxime Le Marchand has joined Antwerp from Fulham.
The 31-year-old defender will spend the rest of the season on loan at the Belgian side.
Roma target Inter goalkeeper Radu
Roma are considering a move for Ionut Radu, Calciomercato claims.
The 23-year-old goalkeeper has long been of interest to the capital club and has made just one senior appearance for Inter, though he has not featured since returning from his loan spell at Parma last August.
Man City to join Arsenal & Chelsea in Hakimi race
Inter to demand over €40 million for Morocco international
Inter expect to have a tough time holding on to Achraf Hakimi beyond this season.
The 22-year-old is already wanted by Arsenal and Chelsea, but Calciomercato.it reports Manchester City are lurking, too.
Inter are reluctant to sell, however, and are demanding over €40 million (£35m/$48m) for him.
Napoli want Sarri back as coach
Pressure is building on current boss Gattuso
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is eager to bring Maurizio Sarri back to the club, says Calciomercato.
De Laurentiis and sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli are unsure if they still trust Gennaro Gattuso in charge of the team and are looking at replacements.
Sarri is at the top of the president's list and he has already reached out to gauge his interest.
Ntcham joins Marseille on loan from Celtic
Trading the 🍀 for the⚪🔵@OlivierNtcham est Olympien. Our newest midfielder joins from @CelticFC.— Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) February 1, 2021
Welcome to Marseille, Olivier! pic.twitter.com/x9TVQQAvbq
Maitland-Niles loaned to West Brom
West Brom have signed Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan from Arsenal.
The 23-year-old was courted by Southampton, but he has elected for a relegation scrap and it could be that regular playing time at the Hawthorns was dangled in front of him by Allardyce.Read more on Goal!
Willock joins Newcastle on loan
Arsenal have loaned 21-year-old midfielder to Newcastle.
The England Under 21 international made the switch late in transfer deadline day.