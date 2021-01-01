Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool agree terms with £30m Konate

The competition's demise could see the midfielder return to Real Madrid

Arsenal are worried they are doomed to lose Martin Odegaard this summer, according to The Sun.

The midfielder is on loan from Real Madrid and the Gunners hope to sign him on a permanent basis.

But they are concerned that Madrid president Florentino Perez could refuse to sell the player to the Premier League side because he is furious with the six English clubs who dropped out of the Super League this week.